When a highly anticipated film is about to be released, there’s often a corresponding fashion phenomenon that will transfer from the screen to street style. (Barbie came out last summer and people — including Margot Robbie — are *still* sporting shades of hot pink.) The latest movie to get the -core aesthetic treatment: Dune: Part Two.

With the sequel hitting theaters on March 1, three of Hollywood’s most fashionable stars — Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Florence Pugh — have been painting the town sand.

Between their many red carpet appearances, movie promo events, and fashion show invites, the trio has plenty of opportunities to showcase the trend by “Dune”-ifying their wardrobes. Neutral tones? Check. Draping? Absolutely. Texture? A must.

Since Dune is set in the future, the wardrobe in the production plays on elements of sci-fi while also being tactical. (Defeating giant sandworms requires adequate gear and flexibility.) While the wardrobe choices in the movie are certainly on the more athletic side, the film’s cast has elevated the essence of Dune style for Hollywood.

The key to wearing Dune style IRL is to play into the movie’s elements. The neutral tones of the desert should inspire an earthy color scheme, the functionality of the garments should indicate texture, and the movement of the sand should conjure beautiful draping.

A Dune-core wardrobe is a great thematic goal for someone whose style reflects elevated minimalism. The pieces needed to create a Dune-inspired look will have a greater focus on silhouette, structure, and material than on bright colors or logos.

However, you won’t need a futuristic desert or a red carpet to realistically wear a Dune ‘drobe. Incorporating draped blouses into your work attire or a neutral sequined mini dress into your going-out ensemble is both easy (and practical!) for an everyday fashion girlie.

Below, you’ll find six different ways to incorporate Dune fashion into your personal style, inspired by the cast’s red carpet looks.

Zendaya’s Red Carpet Style Is A Masterclass In Dune-Core

Zendaya plays Chani, the daughter of Imperial Planetologist Liet-Kynes, in Dune. Even though she was only in the first film briefly, she spent a considerable amount of time promoting the movie on the red carpet, and continues to do so for the sequel.

Of all the actors, the Disney alum arguably does the best job incorporating Dune style into her red carpet looks. (She’s the Queen of Method Dressing for a reason.)

Look No. 1

Ahead of Part Two, Zendaya recently attended Haute Couture Week in Paris, notably one of the most fashionable occasions of the year. While she rocked multiple designer looks throughout the week, her plum-colored custom Fendi dress was the most Dune-coded. The strong shoulder straps and thumbhole sleeves give the gown a sporty edge.

Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images

For a similar but casual vibe, this off-the-shoulder long-sleeve from Free People is the perfect pick. It comes in 10 colors and is under $60.

For a slightly more elevated look, you can achieve the vibe with the shoulder cut-outs on this versatile black dress.

Look No. 2

Z wore a sculptural sequined Rick Owens gown from the Fall ‘21 RTW collection to a special screening of the OG Dune in London back in 2021. The gown plays on the movement of sand with its draped silhouette and neutral tone. She paired the dress with Bulgari jewelry, which gave it a regal appearance.

Samir Hussein/Contributor/Getty Images

Take notes from Zendaya and opt for neutral-toned sequins. This Camila Coelho mini dress will make you shimmer at your next special occasion.

Meanwhile, this Norma Kamali dress incorporates the regal look of Z’s Dune style. This stunner could easily be worn on a beach vacation, wedding, or even a red carpet.

Timothée Chalamet’s Dune Style Is Textbook Casual Cool

Forget a boring suit, Timothée Chalamet is always challenging the status quo for men’s fashion on the red carpet. Leather vests, sequins, and matching sets are all fair game when he’s making an appearance.

The Oscar nominee plays main character Paul Atreides in Dune. His character is at the center of the movie’s action and most of his outfits have a utilitarian approach, a feature that’s often represented in Chalamet’s off-screen style as well.

Look No. 1

When Chalamet made an appearance at CinemaCon 2023 to promote Dune: Part Two, he wore a vintage leather Helmut Lang look with black leather boots. The outfit was a grungy take on the Dune aesthetic and can easily be recreated with a few leather pieces and a white T-shirt.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Stringer/Getty Images Gabe Ginsberg/Stringer/Getty Images

If you’re looking for a leather vest, your best bet is a local vintage store or a resale site like TheRealReal or Poshmark; this faux-leather option by Open YY from SSENSE is also a cool alternative. A leather vest is gender-neutral, so widen your options by shopping in every section.

A black moto boot is a style that transcends time, past or future (yes, even 9,000 years into the future), so this pair by Steve Madden will always be in fashion.

Look No. 2

Chalamet’s Dune: Part Two world premiere ‘fit may appear simple at first, but the success of this red carpet look is all in the details. Chalamet’s black set by Haider Ackermann is covered in sparkly beads and features strong shoulder pads to give the outfit structure. (For the record, shoulder pads always work in a Dune-inspired outfit.)

Samir Hussein/Contributor/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole/Staff/Getty Images

This black long-sleeve with strong shoulder pads is date night-approved. Wear it with light-wash jeans and black kitten heels for a subtle Dune fashion moment.

If Chalamet’s sparkly black pants speak to you, don’t pass up the opportunity to get these black sparkly Zara jeans.

Florence Pugh’s Approach To Dune Is Effortless

Florence Pugh plays Princess Irulan and will make her first on-screen appearance for Dune in the second installment of the movie.

Even prior to appearing at any official Dune-related red carpet events, the Oppenheimer actor emulated the movie’s fashion in her red carpet style. Pugh usually opts for brighter shades when she ~werks~, but has taken a more muted approach as of late.

Look No. 1

In recent weeks, she attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 at Paris Fashion Week. Pugh, who is a Valentino brand ambassador, chose a black one-shoulder gown for the runway show. The simplicity of the garment already makes it align with Dune style, but Pugh’s gold accessories are what seal the deal. A gold cuff bracelet or intricate earrings are a great way to channel the movie’s fashion through your accessories.

Marc Piasecki/Contributor/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale-Corbis /Contributor/Getty Images

This gold bracelet can dress up a white T-shirt and jeans or a special occasion ensemble. You can layer it with other metals or let it shine on its own.

If you’d like to subtly add the Dune aesthetic to your wardrobe, these gold swirl earrings are a great place to start, as they can add shape to your look.

Look No. 2

Pugh took a chic but more casual approach to her look for the American Film Institute Awards in Los Angeles in January 2024. Pugh wore a sand-colored suit from the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer ‘24 collection to the event. The suit jacket has a military-inspired shape to it, an overarching theme throughout the Dune movies. This look (literally) suits the Dune fashion aesthetic because it capitalizes on both structure and neutral tones.

Michael Kovac/Contributor/Getty Images

This affordable utility jacket from H&M is as functional as it is fashionable; it’s from the men’s section and is a strong choice for those who prefer an oversized fit.

A breezy matching set is what you would most likely want to wear in a hypothetical desert set in the future. The best part? You won’t have to wait thousands of years to wear this beautiful Zara set.