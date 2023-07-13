Don’t be shocked when you see tons of people rocking pink at movie theaters on July 21. The Barbiecore aesthetic has taken over to celebrate the upcoming release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. The highly anticipated production — with a star-studded cast featuring faves like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, and Issa Rae — has sparked a lot of excitement ever since filming was announced due to the iconic and long-lasting impact of the beloved doll. The only thing more heavily discussed than the mystery of the plot: the many pinkalicious outfits worn on and off the screen — in particular, Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour looks.

If you’re stumped on what to wear to see the film in theaters, you should think pink and take inspo from Robbie’s Barbie premiere fashion and glam to embody the character and fit the Barbie aesthetic. Not only has she stayed true to the Barbie pink that’s known and beloved, but she has even worn looks inspired by Barbie dolls of previous decades working with brands like Versace and Moschino. The ultimate slay.

Below, Elite Daily gathered some of the Oscar nominee’s best Barbie red carpet looks, many of which contain easter eggs that’ll bring on all the ‘90s nostalgia. Come on, Robbie, let’s go party.

This Barbie Rocked Pink Gingham MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images In true Barbie fashion, Margot Robbie rocked a pink gingham Prada ensemble — reminiscent of the dress she wore in the trailer — featuring a three-piece set with a matching bra top, mini skirt, and long coat at CinemaCon in April. Accessories included a pink Prada shoulder bag and mule-style heels.

This Barbie Soaked Up The Sun Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Attending a press event for Barbie at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, Robbie mirrored the sunny LA weather in this pink and white polka dot Valentino cross-neck mini dress. She added a pop of color with a yellow cross-body and a classic pair of white pumps. The look was inspired by the “Pink & Fabulous Barbie” from 2015.

This Barbie Mixed Textures James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Going for more of a cozy look, Robbie played with texture by pairing a light pink cozy turtleneck knit sweater with a metallic pink leather skirt while speaking at a Barbie fan event in Australia.

This Barbie Is Ready For A Night Out James Gourley / Stringer/Getty Images If you’re looking for what to wear for a night out on the town, Margot Robbie has given you the cutest Barbie-inspired ‘fit inspo. At the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Barbie Celebration Party in Sydney, Australia, she wore a Versace pink metallic mini dress.

This Barbie is Ready To Slay the Day Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Serving 80s realness, Robbie wowed yet again in a Versace look inspired by the day look from the 1985 “Day to Night Barbie.” The ensemble, worn at the Seoul premiere of “Barbie,” features a matching pink skirt suit, pink and white heels, a bright pink tulle neck scarf, a white wide-brim hat, Judith Leiber bedazzled phone clutch and pink mini bag.

This Barbie Served All The Princess Vibes Chung Sung-Jun/Staff/Getty Images Recreating the night look from the 1985 “Day to Night Barbie,” Robbie wore this Versace dress featuring a sparkly bodice with hot pink tulle skirt and matching mule heels at the Seoul, South Korea Barbie premiere.

This Barbie Screamed ‘60s Style Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images This hot pink Moschino matching three-piece set paired with a bow embellished hat and heart-shaped bag is giving ‘60s Jackie Kennedy vibes. The look Robbie wore at a Seoul Barbie press event took inspo from the 1964 “Sparkling Pink Barbie.”

This Barbie Was So Totally ‘90s Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images At the Mexico City Barbie premiere, Robbie looked 100% pre-Y2K in this hot pink leather Balmain mini dress and Manolo Blahnik heels. This look was inspired by the 1992 “Earring Magic Barbie.”

This Barbie Was The Ultimate Hollywood Starlet Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the big LA Barbie premiere, Robbie showed up and showed out. Dressed in Schiaparelli, the star wore an exact copy of the outfit worn by the “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie doll from the 1960s. The outfit choice hinted at the fact that Robbie has stolen the spotlight as the titular role and everyone is obsessed.