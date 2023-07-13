Don’t be shocked when you see tons of people rocking pink at movie theaters on July 21. The Barbiecore aesthetic has taken overto celebrate the upcoming release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. The highly anticipated production — with a star-studded cast featuring faves like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, and Issa Rae — has sparked a lot of excitement ever since filming was announced due to the iconic and long-lasting impact of the beloved doll. The only thing more heavily discussed than the mystery of the plot: the many pinkalicious outfits worn on and off the screen — in particular, Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour looks.
If you’re stumped on what to wear to see the film in theaters, you should think pink and take inspo from Robbie’s Barbie premiere fashion and glam to embody the character and fit the Barbie aesthetic. Not only has she stayed true to the Barbie pink that’s known and beloved, but she has even worn looks inspired by Barbie dolls of previous decades working with brands like Versace and Moschino. The ultimate slay.
Below, Elite Daily gathered some of the Oscar nominee’s best Barbie red carpet looks, many of which contain easter eggs that’ll bring on all the ‘90s nostalgia. Come on, Robbie, let’s go party.