Breathtaking. Show-stopping. Melt-worthy. Though all these words could easily describe any of Timothée Chalamet’s performances (and, of course, his face), they also very much describe his sense of fashion. From his first red carpet appearances, it was clear that the talented star was willing to dip his toes into aesthetics outside the usual scope. But as Timothée Chalamet’s style evolution shows, he’s now more than willing to be the most bold person in the room when it comes to his drip.

In recent months, the red carpet rockstar has been extra playful and experimental with his attire and accessories, giving genderless fashion the spotlight it deserves. In 2022 alone, he made multiple daring appearances, baring his skin, wearing halter tops, and showing off delicate jewelry at awards shows, film festivals, and photocalls. Chalamet also loves himself a floral moment, or a chance to wear hearts. A man who quite literally wears his heart on his sleeve? You love to see it.

If Lil Nas X’s style evolution can be categorized as fearless, Harry Styles’ style evolution as high fashion, and Pete Davidson’s style evolution as, uh, heavily influenced by his romantic partners, then Timothée Chalamet’s style evolution can best be categorized as relaxed yet refined. And it all starts here. Dun, dun, dun(e)...

September 2014: Timothée Chalamet’s Mixed Patterns Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From coiffed hair to aggressively tight distressed jeans, Timmy’s early style at the ripe age of 18 was the embodiment of 2014. His camouflage shoes and striped turtleneck were a classic case of pattern mixing, a style the budding actor frequently experimented with at the time.

February 2015: Timothée Chalamet’s Floral Moment Clemens Bilan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s no secret that the loves his florals. Back in 2015, the then-19-year-old’s love of the playful print was front and center at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, when he arrived wearing a (slightly loud) pastel pink and purple floral puffer jacket atop a black zip-up and gray sweatpants.

October 2017: Timothée Chalamet’s Velvet Era John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As Chalamet’s career reached new heights surrounding the premiere of Call Me By Your Name, so did his style. Case in point: the actor’s burgundy velvet bomber jacket. With a crisp white button-down on top and tailored brown trousers on the bottom, the Oscar nominee’s look at the 61st BFI London Film Festival was classic and cohesive.

October 2018: Timothée Chalamet, Back To Florals Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Florals were back with a vengeance at the premiere of Beautiful Boy in 2018. The then-22-year-old debuted a bold (albeit busy) Alexander McQueen suit with all the confidence in the world — and looked good doing it. This colorful ‘fit was a significant upgrade from the pastel puffer of 2015.

November 2018: Timothée Chalamet’s Black Suit (With A Twist) Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The raven-haired actor’s fashion love affair with designer Haider Ackermann is a tale as old as time (or, at least, almost as long as Chalamet’s career). In 2018, the star arrived at the 10th Annual Governors Awards wearing a classic black suit with an eye-catching Ackermann twist.

January 2019: Timothée Chalamet’s Sequin ‘Harness’ Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images He’s an icon, he’s a legend, he is *the moment*. Timothée Chalamet’s sparkly quasi-harness was the talk of the 2019 Golden Globes. Even though the sequined BDSM-style Louis Vuitton accessory was actually a bib, it reflected the Beautiful Boy actor’s commitment to bold fashion choices, knowingly or not.

October 2019: Timothée Chalamet’s Paint-Splattered Overalls Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 2019 was Timmy’s year in the style department. At a photocall for The King at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, the award-winning actor arrived in one of his most creative looks to date. Wearing funky lug sole boots and paint-splattered overalls, Chalamet proved that the red carpet isn’t just for traditional suits.

December 2019: Timothée Chalamet’s Monochromatic Moment Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images 2023’s Pantone Color of the Year is quaking. By pairing a magenta Stella McCartney suit with a tiny Eiffel Tower keychain and a plethora of rings, Chalamet’s ‘fit at the Little Women premiere in Paris proved he knew how to accessorize. His slightly bare chest and silver paperclip necklace were the cherries on top.

December 2019: Timothée Chalamet’s Graphic Tee & Glasses David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images In another 2019 flex, TC traded his flamboyant red carpet style for a more casual outfit. The Little Women star’s Gorillaz graphic tee and striped Isabel Marant trousers looked effortlessly cool paired with dark sunglasses, black high tops, and subtle jewelry.

July 2021: Timothée Chalamet’s Metallic Suit Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Timmy + Tom Ford = pure magic. The then-25-year-old actor’s silver and gold ensemble looked ultra-lavish alongside his crisp white button-down and white boots at the Cannes Film Festival. He topped the opulent outfit off with a pair of black aviators, a style choice that’s defined his recent ‘20s red carpet looks.

July 2021: Timothée Chalamet’s Casual Yet Cool Style Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chalamet kept it surprisingly casual the next day at Louis Vuitton dinner in Cannes. Dressed in a retro teal windbreaker designed by the late Virgil Abloh and floral print (his favorite!) sneakers, the French Dispatch star looked streetwear chic from head to toe.

September 2021: Timothée Chalamet’s All-White Everything Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images The Dune actor combined his relaxed and refined aesthetics when he showed up in a suit/sweatpants get-up at the 2021 Met Gala. Designed by none other than Haider Ackermann himself, Chalamet’s white and black tuxedo top paired with baggy joggers and Converse high-tops made a somewhat chaotic look — in the best way possible.

March 2022: Timothée Chalamet’s Skin-Baring Fashion Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chalamet’s shirtless Oscars moment broke the internet. In the past, the Lady Bird actor would merely tease his bare chest with low-cut shirts, but he finally took the full plunge at the 94th Academy Awards. The glittery Louis Vuitton jacket and strategically placed silver pendant necklace scored Chalamet a (well-deserved) spot on everyone’s best-dressed lists.

September 2022: Timothée Chalamet’s Red Halter Top Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Chalamet’s 2022 style has been groundbreaking, and this backless red halter top ensemble truly takes the cake. The vivid pantsuit and western ankle boots were designed by, you guessed it, Haider Ackermann, and worn by the actor to the premiere of Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival.

November 2022: Timothée Chalamet’s Delicate Jewelry Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The heart sweater, the leather pants, the pearl choker — Timmy’s Bones and All photocall ‘fit was pure perfection. The most recent pitstop in his experimental fashion evolution, Chalamet’s current ensembles often consist of delicate jewelry, lots of leather, and playful patterns.

January 2024: Timothée Chalamet’s Matching Moment Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Contributor/Getty Images One of 2023’s most popular new couples were the talk of the 2024 Golden Globes, especially considering their coordinating attire. The Wonka actor, who was nominated for a best actor award for playing the titular character, went bold with an all-black sequined suit from Celine Homme, accessorized with Cartier jewelry. Kylie Jenner, for her part, sat by him in a lace see-through dress that was equally shiny and black.