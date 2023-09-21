Love is in the air for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet — or, at least, it’s on her lock screen. On Sept. 21, a photo of Jenner at Milan Fashion Week went viral, and this time, it wasn’t for her eye-catching style. Instead, fans noticed that Jenner’s iPhone had a sweet dedication to her BF: Her screen saver was a selfie of the two of them.

Still, sources aren’t sure Jenner and Chalamet are serious just yet. In August, an insider told Us Weekly that things were “very casual,” especially considering their “busy schedules.” The source explained, “Kylie and Timothée haven't been spending that much time together recently because they both have very busy schedules. But they're still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don't hang out that often.” Per the source, they aren’t in a “committed relationship,” but she is “having fun.”

Here’s a full breakdown of their relationship, from DeuxMoi rumors to iPhone background status.

April: The Dating Rumors Started On April 6, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi went to Twitter to share a tip they received. The tipster claimed, “Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl … Kylie Jenner. ⚰️⚰️.” Although fans were hesitant to believe it, DeuxMoi added that they were “1000p sure” it was true, but the romance was “prob casual” and Jenner and Chalamet were “Not BF/GF.” At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

June: Kylie & Timothée Were Photographed Together For The First Time On June 1, Jenner and Chalamet were photographed together for the first time, while enjoying a family barbecue at Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home.

July 28: Travis Scott Released A Timothée Diss Track Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Jenner’s ex Travis Scott released his album Utopia on July 28, featuring a song “Meltdown” that seemed to be shading Chalamet. In it, he sings, “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs) / Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, b*tch.” Chalamet was cast as Willy Wonka in Wonka, a prequel about the chocolatier, coming out Dec. 15.

September 4: They Attended A Beyoncé Concert Together Chalamet and Jenner made their romance public when they attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour together in early September. At the concert, they engaged in some serious PDA, from dancing together to making out.

September 10: Kylie & Timothée Had A Date At The U.S. Open Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Jenner and Chalamet became Getty Images official when they attended the U.S. Open together on Sept. 10. They sat side-by-side at the tournament and were photographed kissing, too. “I think it’s the real thing,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “They are very good at communicating with each other in a coupley sort of way that makes this feel like the real thing more so than all the PDA.”