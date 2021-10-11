Twitter Can't Stop Thirsting Over This Pic Of Timothée Chalamet As Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet has shared a first look at his costume from the upcoming Wonka film, and fans are having a field day. The original candy man played by Gene Wilder in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory was quirky and charismatic. Now, as Chamalet readies to bring new life to the character, fans are saying he just might be their favorite version. These tweets about Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka are all about how smoking hot he looks in his costume.

Chalamet shared the sneak peak of his character to Instagram on Oct. 10 along with a quote from the movie. “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last,” he captioned his post. The photo showed Chalamet wearing Willy Wonka’s famous top and and red velvet coat, while giving a mysterious stare.

The upcoming feature film is slated to be a prequel to the original and will feature Chalamet as a young Wonka. And while fans are excited to see Chalamet show off his singing and dancing skills on the big screen, they also can’t stop chattering about how good he looks in his candy man ensemble. They’ve already dubbed him the “hot Willy Wonka,” and the tweets about it are everything.

“You know what? Maybe Willy Wonka is hot,” one fan tweeted after seeing the photo. Another fan wrote, “never thought Timothee Chalamet dressed as Willy Wonka would be the thing that does it for me but here we are.”

You can see all the thirsty fan tweets below.

So when will fans get to see Chalamet in this already legendary role? They’ll have to be patient. While the film was first reported to be in the works as early as January 2021, Warner Bros. currently has it slated for a 2023 release date.