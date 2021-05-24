Timothée Chalamet Will Play A Young Willy Wonka In A New Origin Story Movie

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is a beloved classic children’s movie. Based on the Roald Dahl book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, it tells the story of Charlie Bucket, who wins a contest along with four other children to explore Wonka’s mysterious factory. But who is Willy Wonka anyway? Films have tried before to explain the odd man who runs such a magical place. Now, Warner Brothers and The Roald Dahl Story Co. have teamed up to make that film. And according to Deadline, Timothée Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in the new origin story film.

The new film, currently titled Wonka, has been reported to be in the works since January of 2021. That was when Deadline announced Warner Bros. Pictures was prepping it for a 2023 release, with Wizarding World producer David Heyman executive producing the project and Paddington director Paul King helming the film from a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby.

According to the new report, Chalamet has been the director’s first choice for some time, with the film planning to include “multiple musical numbers” that will showcase the actor’s singing and dancing skills.

Paramount Pictures

