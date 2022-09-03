Timothée's Backless Red Jumpsuit Is A Devilish Fashion Statement Nobody Expected

Timothée Chalamet wasn’t just premiering his new movie at the 79th Venice Film Festival in Lido, Venice on Sept. 2 — he was also serving looks. The 26-year-old actor walked the carpet for the premiere of his new film, Bones and All, in a bright red custom Haider Ackerman backless jumpsuit. He paired the daring fit with black cat eye RayBans and sleek black leather boots. The red hot getup was complete with a matching skinny scarf that draped around his neck like a loose tie. Needless to say, the bold look quickly became the talk of the event, and here are all the photos that had fans screaming.

The super unique look blew up on Twitter where fans made references of Chalamet looking like an “aloof but fun Swiss stepmother” and “a 65 year old woman in Coral Gables entering the surprise birthday party she planned for herself.” This isn’t the first time Chalamet used the Venice Film Festival to show off headline-stealing looks. Last year at the event, he wore another custom Haider Ackermann fit for the premiere of Dune with Zendaya on Sept 3, 2021. The French designer styled Chalamet in a head-to-toe black shimmery top and pants covered in crystals. Basically, it’s become a tradition for Chalamet to work with Ackermann to craft a show-stopping look at the annual film fest — back in 2019, Chalamet showed up at the event in a futuristic silver suit designed by Ackermann.

In 2022, Chalamet stepped it up a notch in both color and style. The actor knows how to make a fashion statement for sure: it’s giving Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga at the 79th Annual Academy Awards meets Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada, and he pulls it off. Enjoy these photos of Timothée’s red jumpsuit at the Venice Film Festival from every angle, because just one photo can’t capture the full, stylish moment.

An #OOTD look for the books. The paparazzi couldn’t get enough of the star’s backless attire.

Chalamet was clearly feeling the fashion moment, showing off his arms with a smirk on his face.

The bright-red get-up created a vibrant, Christmas-y color combo when Chalamet posed with his Bones and All co-star Taylor Russell, who attended the premiere in a green gown.

The real surprise of the outfit came when Chalamet turned around, revealing his fully exposed back.

OK, he’s showing off at this point.

If you can’t get enough of Chalamet, catch him in Bones and All, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The “tender cannibal romance,” as The Hollywood Reporter called it, was nominated for the Golden Lion award, which is the most prestigious award at the Venice Film Festival. The film premieres in the U.S. on Nov. 23.