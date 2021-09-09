The Reason Timothée Complimented Zendaya In French Instead Of English Was So Sweet

After working together on the set of their upcoming film, Dune, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become more than just co-stars. The actors, according to Zendaya, are going to be “friends for life,” and after watching their chemistry together on and off screen, it isn’t hard to understand why. Timothée Chalamet complimented Zendaya in French instead of English for the cutest reason.

On Sept. 6, the pair appeared in a joint interview for Warner Bros France, and their connection was all too apparent. They gushed over each other’s previous acting roles, and how honored they felt to be working together. "I was coming into a situation where I felt a bit intimidated... because you have all these heavy-hitters,” Zendaya told E. “I was going into it like and I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, there are just so many people that are [so accomplished] and I’m just getting started.’ I was so nervous because I wanted to do my best job.” But the Euphoria actress found comfort in her castmate. “But ‘this guy,’” she said, referring to Chalamet, "made it such a warm environment.”

Chalamet went on to praise Zendaya in French, noting that, if he said it in a language other than English, she wouldn’t be so quick to self-deprecatingly contradict him. According to a rough translation by Twitter user @MarieHPz, Chalamet said, “I’ll say it in English so she won’t correct me immediately. She’s one of the best actress of my generation. I was lucky to work with some of the strongest,” he said, name-dropping Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh. “It’s the same experience with Zendaya on this, I’m not the first one to say this.”

Watch the super sweet moment below.

The costars had such a positive experience working together, they both realized the bond they formed doesn’t come along often. “Immediately, I was like, ‘We're gonna be friends for life,’” Zendaya told E!. “That was great. I had an incredible time, and I sure hope we get to do more of it because, selfishly, I just wanna have fun."

The premiere of the film, which was shown in the beautiful Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido di Venezia on Sept. 3, fell on Zendaya’s birthday week, so the co-stars celebrated in Italy at Harry’s Bar. Chalamet told E!, "It was a beautiful night and Zendaya has got, you know, a wonderful group of people around her that are just awesome to hang out with, too. So, we had a good time."

Fans will be able to see the pair’s chemistry on the big screen when Dune hits theaters and drops on HBO Max on Oct. 22. Until then, here’s their full interview with E! below.