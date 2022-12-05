It’s official, Pantone has announced that Viva Magenta will be the Color of The Year for 2023. What exactly is Viva Magenta? Well, the new color that you’ll likely see everywhere in fashion, beauty, and beyond is a “shade rooted in nature descending from the red family.” Of course, the gorgeous magenta color will also be heavily featured in home decor. You might even want to add to cart some Viva Magenta decor inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2023 now so that your home is ready to slay when the new year rolls around.

“This year’s Color of The Year is powerful and empowering,” according to Pantone. “It is a new animated red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying, and a boundaryless shade that is manifesting as a stand-out statement.” If that description hasn’t sold you on the power of Viva Magenta, perhaps these trendy home decor items will.

Taking inspiration from Viva Magenta, experiment with new home decor that stands out and adds pops of color into your space. It could be as simple as a throw pillow to go on your couch or drastic like curtains to hang in your living room. Even a Viva Magenta candle is an easy way to bring some of that Pantone Color of The Year 2023 energy into your life.

01 Get Cozy With The Pantone 2023 Color Original Stretch Blanket Big Blanket Co. $159 See on Big Blanket Co. Raise your hand if you struggle to find a blanket big enough for your bed that you can also share with your partner. If you’ve got your arm up, you’ll definitely love the Original Stretch Blanket from Big Blanket Co. It’s apparently the perfect blanket for “Netflix marathons, cozy campfires, ultimate blanket forts,” but their Cranberry shade also happens to be a perfect match for Viva Magenta. Tossing a new colorful blanket to your bed is the way to add Viva Magenta home decor without breaking a sweat.

02 Light Up A Magenta Color Candle Boudoir Rouge Otherland $36 See on Otherland Otherland has a candle in their seasonal Adorned collection that could be Viva Magenta decor. Just place it as a centerpiece on your coffee table to bring some of that Pantone color to your living room. With a vintage lipstick, Amarena cherry, and glace violet scent, you’ll feel extra luxe whenever you light it — which will be for a long time. This candle claims to have a 50-hour burn time.

03 Be Bold With Curtains In A New Color Waltham Chenille Harriman Pole Top Curtains HomeGoods $35 See on HomeGoods Earlier this year, Beth Diana Smith, a HomeGoods Style Expert, predicted saturated colors would be a home decor trend for the fall that would carry over into 2023. Smith said, “In 2023, I’m expecting to see this heavily especially in reds, pinks, and mauves.” Knowing that red was on the list, it makes sense that HomeGoods would carry home decor inspired by Pantone’s 2023 color. Go big with your makeover by adding these Viva Magenta curtains to your living room or bedroom. Not only do they give your space instant character, but the soft chenille fabric is bougie as well.

04 Hang Up A Viva Magenta Wreath Through 2023 Gardener's Eden Berry And Twig Wreath HomeGoods $30 $15 See on HomeGoods Wreaths aren’t just for the holidays. They actually make great home decor all year round. While the description says this wreath has “rich autumn hues,” since Viva Magenta will be the color of 2023, keep it up through the spring and summer as well.

05 Add Color To Your Kitchen With These Selena Gomez Essentials Always Pan Our Place $145 $99 See on Our Place Even the viral Always Pan from Our Place comes in a Viva Magenta shade. The gorgeous Rosa hue is part of Selena Gomez’s collection and includes not just the pan, but also glasses ($50), plates ($50), and a pot ($165) as well. This is just the Pantone home decor that foodies who spend all their time in the kitchen will love.

06 Treat Yourself To These Viva Magenta Spatulas For Kitchen Decor Silicon Mini Spatula Set Red Target $3 See on Target In the same vein, but for a fraction of the cost, this spatula set is an easy way to add Viva Magenta to your kitchen. You might even consider getting this as a holiday gift for your friend who loves to bake. It’ll be a win-win situation if they decide to say thanks by making you a batch of cookies with their new spatulas.

07 Throw A Few Pantone Color Of The Year Pillows Around Natures Collection Sheepskin Wool Front Pillow HomeGoods $70 See on HomeGoods Throw pillows really are one of the easiest ways to decorate your home. Just add your Viva Magenta pillow to your couch or bed. This particular pillow is even made with “blissfully soft wool,” which will make movie nights even cozier.

08 Get Organized With Colorful Storage Bins Badger Basket Stackable Storage Cubby Michaels $139 See on Michaels Perhaps your 2023 goal is to get your home as organized as Kim Kardashian’s walk-in fridge. If that’s the case, it’ll help to get some extra storage bins like this one. When looking around, be sure to find bins and organizers in a Viva Magenta shade to keep your home as Insta-worthy as possible.

09 Try Some Viva Magenta Planters To Bring In New Life Red & Black Metal Modern Planter Set Michaels $55 See on Michaels For any plant parents, you may want to add some Viva Magenta planters into the mix. This set from Michaels can be used indoors or outdoors on your back porch. You could even keep one on your desk for some Pantone color home decor in your dorm.

10 Search For The Right Viva Magenta Wall Art For Your Aesthetic Matisse Viva Magenta Wall Art Etsy $14 See on Etsy Etsy is always a great resource if you just want to add some wall art to your space that’s in the 2023 Pantone color. This Henri Émile Benoît Matisse-inspired art is a great choice, but you can also get more specific to your likes and fandoms. For instance, Etsy also has this great Taylor Swift “Bejeweled” wall art ($20) that has a Viva Magenta hue to it.

11 Go With A Viva Magenta Statement Piece Like This Vase Twirl Magenta Vase Etsy $22 See on Etsy A stunning piece of home decor that will definitely get your friends talking the next time you’re hosting movie night is this magenta vase. It’s also an Etsy pick, so you know it’s a solid choice. Add it to your dining room table as centerpiece or keep it on your WFH desk for inspiration. With a vase like this, you’ll want to treat yourself all year with Viva Magenta flowers whenever you see them in the store.