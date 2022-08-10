You can almost taste the pumpkin spice with fall right around the corner. As you start thinking of Halloween costumes and pulling out sweaters from the back of your closet, you may also want to give your home an autumn makeover. But before you start swapping out your summer pineapples for fall pumpkins, it’s good to know what will be trending this year as far as home decor goes. That’s why Elite Daily spoke with Michaels, HomeGoods, and Etsy to have their experts reveal fall 2022 home decor trends just for you.

While you can typically expect to see a lot of orange in the fall, 2022 is going to be more colorful than ever, according to the home decor experts. Not only is your fall 2022 color palette going to include more hues, but if you’re looking to have the most Insta-worthy home this upcoming season, you’ll also want to incorporate other trends like Barbiecore as well. Of course, you can’t go wrong with classic pumpkins as they are always a must, but you can really spice up your gourdgeous fall decor with customizable and vibrant jack-o-lanterns. From fall wreaths to cozy porch vibes, we’ve got all your 2022 fall decor trends here for when you’re ready to trade in your swimsuits for cardigans.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Unique Fall Wreaths 22" Cream, Orange & Yellow Heather Mixed Wreath by Ashland Michaels $40 $24 See on Michaels Senior Vice President, General Merchandising Manager for Michaels, Melissa Mills, shares that unique fall wreaths are a must-have this fall. In fact, Mills says a DIY wreath is a great way to bring out your “personal style.” Once you get a fall wreath base ($9), Mills says, “our broad selection of floral bushes and stems are great for traditional or on-trend fall flair.” Of course, if you’re not feeling crafty, Michaels has a ton of ready-made wreaths for fall 2022, and this ombre wreath is great for your front door or inside your home.

02 Dried Floral Arrangements Assorted Star Grass Bundle by Ashland Michaels $13 See on Michaels Dried arrangements are perfect for the fall. As Mills mentions, these sustainable and long-lasting arrangements “fill your space with a natural vibe,” which is perfect for the season. While you can also order a pre-arranged bouquet from places like UrbanStems, it can be fun to create your own fall dried flower bouquet at home. Using materials from Michaels, Mills recommends you to “combine various heights and colors to add texture and volume to the arrangement.”

03 Cozy Front Porches 6ft. Pumpkin, Berry & Foliage Garland by Ashland Michaels $40 $24 See on Michaels “Porch-scaping is an easy way to update your home each season,” Mills says. This fall, you’ll want to create the coziest front porch for when you want to embrace the autumn air while snuggling under a blanket and sipping on a PSL. If you have the space, Mills recommends you “drape a garland over your door frame for an easy and dramatic transformation.” Don’t forget to add tons of pillows and outdoor blankets.

04 Sunflowers Sunflower Doormat by Ashland Michaels $20 $12 See on Michaels You may not be ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. It’s hard leaving your beach days behind, but Mills says that “the perfect transition from summer to fall is the cheery sunflower.” It’s like the best of both worlds, so place some sunflower decor around your home, like a sunflower doormat or floral wreath featuring sunflowers ($36).

05 All Kinds Of Pumpkins Martha Stewart 9in Ceramic Iridescent Pumpkin HomeGoods $17 See on HomeGoods Pumpkins aren’t just for Halloween. They’re the mascot of the season, so as Mills says, “Bring them out for fall!” Get creative with your pumpkins by creating some custom jack-o-lanterns. At Michaels, you can get a personalized pumpkin for your porch that can say whatever you want on it. Of course, if you’d rather go with some unique pumpkins that match your color aesthetic, HomeGoods has some trendy iridescent pumpkins that you can place on your dresser or bookshelf.

06 Crustaceancore Scallop Shell Terrazzo Vase Etsy $40 See on Etsy Etsy has seen a significant rise in searches for Crustaceancore leading up to the fall. Trend Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, shares that this aesthetic “comes hot off the heels of the coastal grandma aesthetic.” In fact, Johnson says, “We like to think of it as coastal grandma’s bolder, brighter younger sister.” It might be fun to add a few crustacean-inspired items in autumn colors, like a red shell blanket ($150), to the rest of your fall home decor. This shell could even be the vase that holds your dried fall bouquet.

07 Barbiecore Fall Pumpkin Decor Etsy $14 See on Etsy Barbiecore is trending now, and Etsy doesn’t think that’s going to stop in the fall. Johnson says Barbiecore is “a much-welcomed mood-booster after the last few years” and it’s “all about embracing vibrant hues.” So, along with your traditional fall colors like orange, red, and yellow, you might want to add in some hot pink as well. A pink table ($250) could be the perfect place to display some hot pink pumpkins, and a pink mirror ($85) can be used to create the perfect fall 2022 makeup lewk.

08 Earth Tones Indigo Collection 50x60 Textured Stripe Throw With Tassels HomeGoods $30 See on HomeGoods In addition to Barbiecore pink, HomeGoods Style Expert, Jenny Reimold, says, “This year’s fall color palette will shift away from the classic jack-o-lantern orange tones to a purposeful resurgence of Earth tones that incorporate all of the autumnal hues in designs.” Some colors that Reimold has been seeing on shelves are warm browns, terracotta, taupe, and earthy greens. One way to follow this trend is by swapping out living room pillows and throws for a cozier feel that matches these shades.

09 Metallic Accents Made In India 16pc Handled Flatware Set HomeGoods $30 See on HomeGoods Another fall home decor trend that Reimold has been seeing pop up this year is metallic accents. “This is one of my favorite trends and it’s a great way to bring fall to life in a warm complementary way that’s easy to incorporate in any space of the home,” she says. One way to add some metallic accents is to use gold flatware and metallic candlesticks to your autumnal tablescape or incorporate more metallic pumpkins to your patch.

10 Going Green Simple Home Collection 18x20 Artificial Agave Plant In Basket HomeGoods $30 See on HomeGoods Another one of HomeGoods’ Style Experts, Beth Diana Smith, shared with Elite Daily, “Green has been trending since the beginning of 2022 and I do not see that going away for fall” However, the fall green shade will be “in darker and more jewel hues like emerald, forest, hunter, and moss, creating a rich and saturated palette.” Some easy ways to incorporate this color into your fall home decor is by adding more faux plants in cute green vases ($29). You could also swap out some of your old chairs for gorgeous green swivel stools ($200).

Experts Cited:

Beth Diana Smith, HomeGoods Style Expert

Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy Trend Expert

Jenny Reimold, HomeGoods Style Expert

Melissa Mills, Senior Vice President, General Merchandising Manager for Michaels