The Barbiecore aesthetic is painting the world hot pink and I am absolutely here for it. Since photos of the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie started leaking, a certain blonde doll’s popularity has skyrocketed off the charts. While celebrities have been decked out in shades of hot pink since the start of the year, it takes more than just a splash of fuchsia to create a Barbiecore ‘fit.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, and Megan Fox have all been spotted rocking monochromatic looks that blend big femme energy with Y2K touches. On occasion, celebs have even paired Barbie’s signature color with her classic platinum blonde hair. Barbiecore colors have also taken over runway shows and red carpets, from Valentino’s Ready-to-Wear show to the Grammys. The combination of hot pink high fashion, celebrity style, and Barbie movie hype has brought us a surge of Barbiecore fashion inspo.

This hyper-pink trend is easy to style. Barbiecore is made of equal parts ‘90s and ‘00s nostalgia and, of course, Barbie’s signature color. The shades of pink may vary from bubblegum to fuchsia to neon, but the tone is usually super vibrant. Retro silhouettes and Y2K textures like crocheted fabric, metallics, and shiny vinyl have come together to deliver a megadose of Mattell’s biggest star. Ahead, you’ll find 15 accessories and clothing items that will bring the Barbiecore aesthetic to life.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Aerie Barbiecore Sunnies Aerie Love Goes Round Sunglasses Aerie $16 $12 See on Aerie Even without a pink convertible, Aerie’s Round Sunglasses are a summer Barbie must-have. The round look is timeless so you can wear them year after year.

H&M Barbiecore Ribbed Tank Top Ribbed Tank Top H&M $6 See on H&M The Barbiecore aesthetic doesn’t have to cost you a (plastic) arm or leg. H&M’s Ribbed Tank Top is only $6, and since it’s made from 25% recycled materials you can feel doubly good about the purchase.

Lulu’s Pink Crocodile Barbiecore Bag Fashionable Forever Pink Crocodile Embossed Crossbody Bag Lulu's $39 See on Lulu's Barbie is all about her accessories and this bubblegum pink Crocodile Crossbody Bag would fit right into her collection. The crocodile print, gold details, and its ability to transform from a handbag to a crossbody purse make it classic and versatile.

Pink Knit Barbiecore Crop Top Plus Pink Raw Hem Knit Crop Top Pretty Little Thing $30 $19 See on PrettyLittleThing Since she’s been an IT girl since ‘59, you better believe Barbie’s mastered being stylish and comfy at the same time. You can do the same with PrettyLittleThing’s Knit Crop Top. The knit fabric is super soft, but the raw hemline stays on trend.

Chain Box Barbiecore Bag Mini Clear Clip Top Chain Box Bag SHEIN $20 See on SHEIN While a crossbody bag is timeless, it doesn’t get much more modern than SHEIN’s Clear Box Bag. The jelly, see-through look is super trendy right now and the micro bag is a celeb fave.

Wild Fable Barbiecore Backpack Mini Dome Backpack Wild Fable $20 $17 When you need to carry around a bit more than just the bare necessities, Wild Fable’s Mini Dome Backpack has your back. While it’s still technically a mini, it could probably fit a water bottle and makeup bag along with your keys, phone, and wallet.

H&M Satin Mini Dress H&M Satin Dress H&M $25 See on H&M H&M’s Satin Dress is the perfect pink mini dress for almost any event. Throw it on with sneakers for a day of brunch and shopping or add a pair of sparkly heels for a night out.

Barbiecore Lightning Bolt Earrings Pink Lightning Bolt Clip On Drop Earrings Claire's $10 $5 See on Claire's Total Barbiecore requires pink from head to toe and that includes jewelry. Claire’s Lightning Bolt Earrings should be right up your alley if you love a graphic moment.

Lulu’s Hot Pink Barbiecore Jumpsuit Only Tonight Hot Pink Two-Piece Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Lulu's $69 See on Lulu's I love not needing to think too much when getting dressed, and jumpsuits are a no-brainer, fashion-wise. Lulu’s Hot Pink Jumpsuit is made from a stretchy crepe material so you can sit, jump, and run the world while still feeling totally comfortable.

Ruched Barbiecore Dress I'm Yours Ruched Mini Bodycon Dress Rebdolls $50 See on Rebdolls Go full Barbie for a night out in Rebdolls’ Bodycon Dress. It’s machine washable, made of stretchy fabric, and comes in sizes medium through 5X. The ruching makes it ideal for a night of dancing and the one-shoulder cut is sure to stand out in the sea of spaghetti strap bodycon dresses.

Forever 21 x Barbie Floral Jean Jacket Barbie™ Floral Denim Trucker Jacket Forever 21 $55 See on Forever21 Sure, it’s a little on the nose, but no one’s going to question who your style icon is in Forever 21’s Barbie™ Floral Denim Trucker Jacket. Jean jackets have been popular since the ‘70s and chances are this fashion staple will stay trendy for decades to come.

Fashion Nova Barbiecore Stacked Heels Take Care Extreme Platform Pumps - Hot Pink Fashion Nova $45 $31 See on Fashion Nova Barbie’s feet were made to wear heels, but the same can’t be said for people. That’s where the 5.5-inch block heels on Fashion Nova’s Platform Pumps come in handy. You get the look of a sky-high pump without forcing your feet into an uncomfortable position thanks to the platform mule.