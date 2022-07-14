Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, and Megan Fox have all been spotted rocking monochromatic looks that blend big femme energy with Y2K touches. On occasion, celebs have even paired Barbie’s signature color with her classic platinum blonde hair. Barbiecore colors have also taken over runway shows and red carpets, from Valentino’s Ready-to-Wear show to the Grammys. The combination of hot pink high fashion, celebrity style, and Barbie movie hype has brought us a surge of Barbiecore fashion inspo.
This hyper-pink trend is easy to style. Barbiecore is made of equal parts ‘90s and ‘00s nostalgia and, of course, Barbie’s signature color. The shades of pink may vary from bubblegum to fuchsia to neon, but the tone is usually super vibrant. Retro silhouettes and Y2K textures like crocheted fabric, metallics, and shiny vinyl have come together to deliver a megadose of Mattell’s biggest star. Ahead, you’ll find 15 accessories and clothing items that will bring the Barbiecore aesthetic to life.
