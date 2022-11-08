Almost everything the Kardashians do is Insta-worthy, and their homes are no exception with every item in its picture-perfect place. In fact, just one look at Kris Jenner’s immaculately organized dish room or Khloe Kardashian’s well-stocked pantry will make you want to completely makeover your own home. For your kitchen, grab some home decor inspo from Kim Kardashian’s walk-in fridge tour, because closets aren’t the only thing the Skims founder is walking into. Kardashian recently shared an exclusive look at her walk-in fridge for Poosh, and it looks professional AF.

Chances are you may not have a walk-in fridge at home. In fact, most people don’t, but Kim K is bougie and needs all that fresh produce for her chia seed pudding and to provide healthy snacks for her family and guests. Kardashian told Poosh that having “an industrial fridge is a game-changer,” allowing her to play the perfect host for anyone who stops by. Unsurprisingly, The Kardashians star said it’s always organized so she knows exactly where to find everything she needs..

Of course, it may not be in your budget to install a restaurant-quality refrigerator in your place, but you can get similar products for your own home organization. These products are basically Kim Kardashian home organization hacks to help you be more Insta-worthy and ready to host whatever dinner party or BFF night you may be planning.

01 Keep Your Fresh Produce In Baskets mDesign Metal Wire Food Storage Basket Organizer Amazon $28 $23 See on Amazon The first thing you may notice when walking into Kim Kardashian’s refrigerator is all the fresh produce sitting on the top shelf. This makes it easy to see and grab the necessary ingredients for whatever recipe she’s cooking. Getting some wire baskets ($23, Amazon) of your own to keep your fruits and veggies organized on the shelves may be just what you need. This also makes it so your produce is the first thing you see, and you’re more likely to grab it and use it for a fresh smoothie or chopped salad before it goes bad. You could even get this wire basket with a handle ($31, Amazon), so it’s like you’re shopping for your produce at the grocery store. Otherwise, this wire basket from The Container Store ($22) may be more useful with cutout handles on either side for pulling your bins in and out. It’s also stackable, so that’s a win-win.

02 Install Shelves For Additional Storage Amazon Basics 5-Shelf Storage Unit Amazon $68 $64 See on Amazon If you do happen to have a walk-in fridge, investing in some metal shelves like the ones Kardashian has will be so useful. Anyone with a regular fridge can also benefit from the additional storage space. This metal shelving unit ($64, Amazon) can be like a mini pantry for small apartments, where you can store your non-perishable food items or extra dishes. With over 78,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, you know this is a beloved organization tool. One reviewer raved, “[This unit is] the best thing to happen to my pantry.”

03 Store Pre-Made Meals On Your Top Shelf FineDine 24-Piece Superior Glass Food Storage Containers Amazon $40 $34 See on Amazon On the side shelves, Kardashian keeps some pre-made plant-based meals that are ready-to-eat. Since they’re right on top, they’re easy to grab, heat up, and enjoy. This is especially great for anyone as busy as Kim K, and this glass Tupperware set ($40) from Amazon comes with over 30,000 5-star reviews that say they’re easy to clean, look great, and are high quality.

05 Use Baskets For Snacks As Well Spectrum Diversified Wire Storage Basket Amazon $31 See on Amazon The wire baskets in Kardashian’s fridge aren’t just for fresh produce; they also help to store additional food items and even extra jars and containers. This is where you normally put all your leftover items that can be an eyesore, but since they’re in neatly organized baskets, they remain Insta-worthy. You can even spot some extra containers in the back corner like these glass jars ($22, The Container Store) that can be used for spices and snacks whenever you need them.