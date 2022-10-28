While you may not live in a Calabasas mansion and have designers sending you clothes to wear to Fashion Week, you can keep up with the Kardashians in other ways. For one, you could follow in Kim Kardashian’s latest wellness practice of ice baths and shop the home products Kim K uses regularly. If you’re a foodie looking for recs, you could even try Kim Kardashian’s chia pudding recipe from TikTok that’s going viral.

In an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim was spotted eating a chia seed pudding for breakfast which sparked fans’ interest in trying out the dish for themselves. Since TikTok has become the go-to place to post recipes to share with the FYP, it didn’t take long for TikTokers to share their own take on the Kardashian breakfast treat. While the episode where Kim and Kris Jenner enjoy their chia seed puddings together aired in the summer, it seems Kardashian’s famous chia seed pudding is making a comeback on the FYP right now. This has sparked some creators to try it out for the first time while also sharing their fave toppings and chia seed pudding ideas to switch up Kardashian’s go-to.

How To Make Kim Kardashian’s Chia Pudding Recipe

If this is your first time seeing anything about Kardashian’s viral chia seed pudding, you need to try out the OG recipe before getting creative. To make the Kim K chia pudding, gather up the following ingredients from your kitchen or the store:

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1/2 cup almond milk

1/2 tablespoon honey

This is all you’ll need to create the pudding, but you may also want to get some fresh fruit like strawberries and bananas to add on top, like the @recipes TikTok does. To start off, you’ll want to mix the chia seed, milk, and honey in a bowl. Mason jars are a cute way to meal prep multiple chia seed puddings for breakfast all week. Once that’s combined, cover and place in the fridge overnight. When you’re ready to eat your chia seed pudding, add the sliced fruit on top with an extra drizzle of honey. Of course, this is just a basic chia seed pudding recipe, but since Kim Kardashian was seen eating it, she’s getting the credit for making it popular on TikTok.

Kim Kardashian Chia Seed Pudding Ideas

If you don’t have almond milk at home, you can use other milk alternatives like coconut milk or even oat milk. Mooala has an entire variety of plant-based milks and a Bananamilk that comes in a variety of flavors like OG, strawberry, and chocolate. These could be fun choices for flavored chia seed pudding.

Scrolling through TikTok can also give you fresh chia seed pudding ideas if you’re looking to switch it up. One way to add more flavor is to include vanilla extract to your base like TikToker @kaelimaee does. For a chocolate chia seed pudding, TikToker @leaheverecipes adds some cocoa powder to the mix before stirring and refrigerating.

One of the easiest ways to change up your chia seed pudding from day to day is to switch which fruit you add on top. TikToker @lizperexx serves their chia seed pudding parfait style with layers of blueberries, strawberries, kiwis, and mango. For something other than fruit, TikToker @kayleighsdonahue tops off their chia seed pudding with peanut butter and walnuts but you could also throw on some coconut shavings, chocolate chips, and event oats for added crunch. The Kim K chia seed pudding possibilities are seemingly endless.