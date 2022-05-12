I can’t decide between the Rosa and Azul colors.
Watching Selena + Chef, you know that Selena Gomez has an Insta-worthy kitchen full of colorful pans and rainbow knives. Now, Gomez has teamed up with the TikTok-loved Our Place company for a limited edition collection of vibrant pots and pans. Selena Gomez’s Always Pan collection is the perfect way to get a kitchen as cute as hers.
The Selena Gomez Always Pan collection comes in two gorgeous colors — Rosa and Azul — that will add the prettiest pop of color to your kitchen decor. If you can’t decide which color you like more, mix and match as you shop the collection of some of the best-selling items from Our Place.