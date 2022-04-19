Her rainbow knives really steal the show.
Selena Gomez is a multi-hyphenate actress, singer, and now chef, thanks to her HBO Max show, Selena + Chef. While you may learn how to whip up a few dishes in the kitchen while watching the show, you will also take away some of Selena Gomez's kitchen decor tips and hacks for the most aesthetic set-up.
