In 2024, taking risks is in and playing it safe is *out*. The celebs gracing the red carpet — particularly the ones wearing see-through dresses — at the 81st Golden Globes are proof enough.

As the first big event of the awards season, the Golden Globes usually prepares audiences for what to expect in the months to come, not only with who will potentially win big at the Oscars and the Emmys, but also for the hopefully stunning and perhaps out-there fashion trends. (For instance, if you think back to Selena Gomez’s dress from the 2023 event, it showcased two of the biggest trends at the time: velvet and puff sleeves.)

This year, celebs like Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt led the charge on see-through gowns, often referred to as barely there or naked dresses. Each star put their own spin on the trend, with the Dune: Part Two actor pairing her peekaboo ensemble with rosette appliqués (another trend worn by the likes of Gomez, Rosamund Pike, and other stars on one of movies’ and TV’s biggest nights), while her Oppenheimer co-star donned a ‘fit with an entirely sheer bottom half.

Below, you’ll find nine beautiful naked dresses with see-through elements from the 2024 Golden Globes.

Florence Pugh Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pugh is no stranger to freeing the nipple, so it was no surprise when she stepped out on the red carpet in a see-through number (a custom Valentino, naturally). The dress was slightly sheer on the top half, but rosette-style flower appliqués added the perfect amount of coverage. The one-time Oscar nominee was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who gave the floral look some edge with the help of a gold septum ring and chain-fence style diamond necklace. The platinum blond updo didn’t hurt either.

Emma Stone Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images The best female actor winner (for her performance in Poor Things) wore a custom Louis Vuitton naked dress and paired it with nude strappy heels. The teardrop earrings added just the perfect amount of sparkle, while her neck was left bare without a necklace so the plunging neckline could have its moment. Stone also wore a full face of Charlotte Tilbury makeup, including the TikTok-viral Airbrush Flawless Finish (and a new lip color that’s dropping soon???).

Emily Blunt Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Full dress on the top, see-through party on the bottom. So many celebs opted for a post-New Year’s Eve sparkly, champagne-colored gown, and Blunt put a spin on the trend by wearing a half-tulle bottom.

Hunter Schafer Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hunter Schafer’s dress wasn’t really see-through per se, but more of a sheer, translucent vibe. The draping tulle fabric extended way beyond the hemline to create a cascading, sort of mummy-chic type of look, and it totally worked. Schafer is a Prada spokesmodel, so it’s no surprise that she wore a custom Prada gown for the occasion. She went with minimal jewelry and makeup to really let the dress shine.

Quinta Brunson Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Everyone’s favorite Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson wore a sparkling number with see-through paneling throughout. The gown is custom Balmain, styled by Brunson’s longtime stylist, Jessica Paster. Drop earrings finished off this look. A+.

Riley Keough Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Instead of going the tulle road that other stars went on at the Golden Globes, the Daisy Jones actor did see-through a different way. The lace number she wore had a sheer white panel draped over the top with a golden appliqué around the neckline instead of a necklace.

Pom Klementieff Steve Granitz/Contributor/Getty Images Pom Klementieff, Guardians of the Galaxy fave and one of the breakout stars from 2023’s Mission Impossible 7, gave see-through vibes in the form of a side boob moment. She wore a RTW Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured mesh sleeves and side panels on the top of the dress and a see-through skirt. The garter-style stockings gave this classic look a bit of an edge.

Troian Bellisario Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Pretty Little Liars alum wore a see-through cage-style dress that featured a sheer panel underneath a silver net fabric. Bellisario paired the Oscar de la Renta gown with a Tyler Ellis sparkle clutch bag.