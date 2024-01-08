In 2024, taking risks is in and playing it safe is *out*. The celebs gracing the red carpet — particularly the ones wearing see-through dresses — at the 81st Golden Globes are proof enough.
As the first big event of the awards season, the Golden Globes usually prepares audiences for what to expect in the months to come, not only with who will potentially win big at the Oscars and the Emmys, but also for the hopefully stunning and perhaps out-there fashion trends. (For instance, if you think back to Selena Gomez’s dress from the 2023 event, it showcased two of the biggest trends at the time: velvet and puff sleeves.)
This year, celebs like Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt led the charge on see-through gowns, often referred to as barely there or naked dresses. Each star put their own spin on the trend, with the Dune: Part Two actor pairing her peekaboo ensemble with rosette appliqués (another trend worn by the likes of Gomez, Rosamund Pike, and other stars on one of movies’ and TV’s biggest nights), while her Oppenheimer co-star donned a ‘fit with an entirely sheer bottom half.
Below, you’ll find nine beautiful naked dresses with see-through elements from the 2024 Golden Globes.