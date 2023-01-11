Selena Gomez is up for her very first Golden Globe award, and whether or not she comes and gets it, she hit up the red carpet with a glam gown that plays into two of winter 2023’s biggest style trends. Selena Gomez’s 2023 Golden Globes dress served major Bridgerton vibes, and it’s a totally unexpected look for the star.

Gomez, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy category — along with the likes of Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Quinta Bronson (Abbott Elementary) — for her performance as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building, understood the assignment with a Golden Globes dress that was a completely off-brand style choice. The “My Mind & Me” singer and her stylist, Kate Young, took cues from two hot winter 2023 trends, velvet and puff sleeves, for the off-the-shoulder Golden Globes dress. Gomez’s dual-toned gown featured a gothcore floor-length black velvet body, which was accentuated by over-the-top puffy velvet sleeves with trailing accents made out of the same royal purple material. To keep the focus on the bold fashion choice, Gomez’s minimal footwear — strappy black sandals that subtly complemented her gown — peeked out from the skirt’s thigh-high slit.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Rare Beauty founder also kept her beauty look minimal and fresh, trading out her trademark waves for a sleek, unfussy ponytail and glowing skin that looked like it had been doused with some of the brand’s many TikTok-viral products. Gomez kept the purple color-scape going with a subtle berry lip and winged out maroon eyeshadow, which she paired with defined brows and bold lashes. Trailing silver statement earrings accentuated her updo and the gown’s Bridgerton-esque neckline.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The star, who previously manifested her Golden Globe nom over a decade ago, took advantage of the glam moment by becoming everyone’s BFF for the night, as well as her date, little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey. She also grabbed a few pics with fellow Disney alum Ortega, who was nominated for her first Golden Globes, thanks to her TikTok trend-setting role in Netflix’s Wednesday. While only time will tell whether the multi-hyphenate snags her very first Golden Globe award, it looks like it’s safe to say that no one had as much fun as Selena Gomez on the Golden Globes red carpet.