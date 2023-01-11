Selena Gomez Brought The Cutest Date To The Golden Globes

The 2023 Golden Globes returned on Jan. 10 after taking the last year off. Naturally, so many celebrities attended the award show, including Selena Gomez. The Only Murders In The Building star didn’t walk the red carpet alone. One part of probably the cutest duo to hit the red carpet, she surprised everyone by bringing her little sister, Gracie, as her plus-one.

Gomez wore a black velvet dress with purple-colored puffy sleeves for the night. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and accessorized her look with diamond rings and dangling earrings. Meanwhile, her 9-year-old sister Gracie, wore a knee-length beige dress with a matching purse and heels. She also matched Gomez by wearing her hair in a cute updo.

Gracie was born to Gomez’s mother and step-father in June 2013, and the pair definitely have the sister bond down. In their pictures together on the red carpet, Gomez wrapped her arms around her sister as they posed for cameras. In a video shared on Twitter of the sisters on the red carpet, you can see Gomez expertly posing while Gracie watches on in the distance. Then, creating what might have been the sweetest red carpet moment, Gracie ran into Gomez’s arms as the actor waved her into the photo and then posed together as they both sported big smiles.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

It’s a familar set-up for the siblings. Gomez posted an Instagram on Jan. 6 with the sisters both glad in black, hugging and smiling, and she captioned it: “Sister date night!”

From the looks of it, they were prepped and ready for the red carpet. The Disney alum attended the Golden Globes as a first-time nominee. She was up for Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora in Hulu’s hit TV series Only Murders In The Building. The first season of the show premiered in August 2021, and it returned for a second season in June 2022. Gomez was competing against Quinta Brunson, Kaley Cuoco, Jenny Ortega, and Jean Smart in her category. In the end, Brunson won for Abbott Elementary.

Gomez’s OMITB co-star Steve Martin, who plays Charles-Haden Savage in the show, received a nomination for Best Actor — Television Series Musical or Comedy at this year’s Golden Globes. Martin Short, who plays Oliver Putnam, was nominated for the same award. The series itself was also nominated for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

In a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez revealed production for the show’s third season would begin in New York sometime this January. However, a release date for the new season has yet to be revealed.