Selena Gomez may have used some of her Wizards of Waverly Place magic to secure her first-ever Golden Globes nomination. After the Only Murders in the Building star was nominated for the major acting award on Dec. 12, she revealed how it had been a dream of hers for over a decade. If you needed and excuse to make a vision board, this is it, because Gomez’s response to her 2023 Golden Globes nomination basically proves the power of manifestation.

After years of slaying the acting game, Gomez finally got some recognition from the Golden Globes this year. She is nominated in the Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy category for the 2023 Globes alongside comedic talents including Quinta Brunson, Jenna Ortega, Kaley Cuoco, and Jean Smart. The nom is for her performance in Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building as the sarcastic, perceptive true-crime podcaster Mabel Mora.

After she heard the exciting announcement, Gomez shared how much it meant to her, posting an interview she did 11 years ago in which she hinted at winning a Golden Globe someday. During an interview on KTLA 5 shortly after she attended the 2011 Grammys, the host asked Gomez if she aspires to win a Grammy of her own. “I think it would be an honor of course,” Gomez responded. “But I’m more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl.”

No Oscar noms yet, but Gomez can finally celebrate being a Golden Globe nominee 11 years after she voiced that wish. She captioned the video, “Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream.”

While this is her first Golden Globes nomination, Gomez isn’t new to awards season. Gomez’s show Only Murders was up for the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, and at the start of the year, her album Revelación was nominated at the Grammys for Best Latin Pop Album.

Around the same time as the 2023 Golden Globes, Gomez is slated to begin filming Season 3 of Only Murders. The new season is expected to investigate the suspicious slaying of Ben Gilroy, an actor played by Paul Rudd.

Find out if Gomez’s Golden Globes dreams come true when the 2023 ceremony airs Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.