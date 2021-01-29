Selena Gomez's "Baila Conmigo" Lyrics In English Are So Flirty
Two weeks after dropping "De Una Vez" off her upcoming Spanish-language EP Revelación, which is due out on March 12, Selena Gomez has now shared the second single off her record "Baila Conmigo." The title translates to "Dance With Me," so as you can probably tell, the message behind it is all about connecting with someone on the dance floor. You need to check out Selena Gomez's "Baila Conmigo" lyrics in English because they're everything.
Gomez first teased she was going to drop new music when promotional murals with her name on them started appearing in Mexico on Jan. 12. Since the star chose a Spanish-speaking country to announce her new era, fans crossed their fingers it meant she was releasing Spanish music. They were proved right when Gomez made her highly-anticipated return with "De Una Vez" on Jan. 15. Weeks later, she confirmed the single is part of her first Spanish EP Revelación.
Gomez said her latest project is a result of wanting to honor her Latin roots. "This has been something I've wanted to do for ten years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," Gomez told Apple Beats 1. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"
She's definitely right about that because her new single "Baila Conmigo," which is a collaboration with Latin rapper and singer Rauw Alejandro, makes you feel so in love.
Alejandro starts the song with the flirty line, "Baby, I don't know if you speak any Spanish/ If you understand when I say "My love"/ Making love without understanding each other is better."
Gomez continues the steamy exchange with "You want me to fall into temptations/ Look how you put me/ That accent that you have/ I don't understand too much, but come here."
Then, in the chorus, the duo expresses their desire to connect on the dance floor. "Come closer, come get loose/ Don't leave me without making me want to come back/ So dance, dance, dancе with me," they sing.
Watch Gomez and Alejandro's "Baila Conmigo" music video below.
You can also read Gomez's "Baila Conmigo" lyrics in full below.
Intro: Rauw Alejandro & Selena Gomez
Baby, I don't know if you speak any Spanish
If you understand when I say "My love"
Making love without understanding each other is better
We just have to like each other
You want me to fall into temptations
Look how you put me
That accent that you have
I don't understand too much, but come here
Chorus: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
Dance, dance, dance with me
Dance, dance and I'll follow you
Come closer, come get loose
Don't leave me without making me want to come back
So dance, dance, dancе with me
Dance, dance, I'll follow you
Kiss mе just once
So I'll have a reason to see you again (Rauw)
Verse 1: Rauw Alejandro & Selena Gomez
Sincerely, let's let this flow
Don't keep thinking about it
We have the whole night for you to show me face to face
Everything that you feel
Smells to me like there's nothing innocent about you (Yah, yah)
How do I tell you I don't want to talk about love?
That if it's with you, I have to think better
Chill out, leave it like that, I want to stay here
Stick yourself to me, come to me
Chorus: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
Dance, dance, dance with me
Dance, dance, dance and I'll follow you
Come closer, come get loose
Don't leave me without making me want to come back
So dance, dance, dance with me
Dance, dance, dance, I'll follow you
Kiss me just once
That way I'll have a reason to see you again
Verse 2: Rauw Alejandro
I'm gonna leave you my number
You just have to call when you miss me
I'll go there (Ooh-woo)
Baby, even if it's far from me, woah-oh (¡Yah!)
The girl's from a different city, but she likes my flow
I was curious and she stole a kiss from me
We don't have to talk to each other (Ayy)
If with looking we understand each other, yeah (¡Yah!)
Chorus: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
I don't understand a lot, but dance, dance, dance with me
Dance, dance, dance and I'll follow you
Come closer, come get loose
Don't leave me without making me want to come back
So dance, dance, dance with me
Dance, dance, dance, I'll follow you
Kiss me just once
That way I'll have a reason to see you again, yeah, yeah
Outro: Rauw Alejandro
Ra-Rauw, baby
Rauw Alejandro
With Selena
Tell me, Tainy
Based on the two singles she's released so far, Gomez's Revelación EP is going to be a banger.