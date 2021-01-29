Two weeks after dropping "De Una Vez" off her upcoming Spanish-language EP Revelación, which is due out on March 12, Selena Gomez has now shared the second single off her record "Baila Conmigo." The title translates to "Dance With Me," so as you can probably tell, the message behind it is all about connecting with someone on the dance floor. You need to check out Selena Gomez's "Baila Conmigo" lyrics in English because they're everything.

Gomez first teased she was going to drop new music when promotional murals with her name on them started appearing in Mexico on Jan. 12. Since the star chose a Spanish-speaking country to announce her new era, fans crossed their fingers it meant she was releasing Spanish music. They were proved right when Gomez made her highly-anticipated return with "De Una Vez" on Jan. 15. Weeks later, she confirmed the single is part of her first Spanish EP Revelación.

Gomez said her latest project is a result of wanting to honor her Latin roots. "This has been something I've wanted to do for ten years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," Gomez told Apple Beats 1. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She's definitely right about that because her new single "Baila Conmigo," which is a collaboration with Latin rapper and singer Rauw Alejandro, makes you feel so in love.

Alejandro starts the song with the flirty line, "Baby, I don't know if you speak any Spanish/ If you understand when I say "My love"/ Making love without understanding each other is better."

Gomez continues the steamy exchange with "You want me to fall into temptations/ Look how you put me/ That accent that you have/ I don't understand too much, but come here."

Then, in the chorus, the duo expresses their desire to connect on the dance floor. "Come closer, come get loose/ Don't leave me without making me want to come back/ So dance, dance, dancе with me," they sing.

Watch Gomez and Alejandro's "Baila Conmigo" music video below.

You can also read Gomez's "Baila Conmigo" lyrics in full below.

Intro: Rauw Alejandro & Selena Gomez

Baby, I don't know if you speak any Spanish

If you understand when I say "My love"

Making love without understanding each other is better

We just have to like each other

You want me to fall into temptations

Look how you put me

That accent that you have

I don't understand too much, but come here

Chorus: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

Dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance and I'll follow you

Come closer, come get loose

Don't leave me without making me want to come back

So dance, dance, dancе with me

Dance, dance, I'll follow you

Kiss mе just once

So I'll have a reason to see you again (Rauw)

Verse 1: Rauw Alejandro & Selena Gomez

Sincerely, let's let this flow

Don't keep thinking about it

We have the whole night for you to show me face to face

Everything that you feel

Smells to me like there's nothing innocent about you (Yah, yah)

How do I tell you I don't want to talk about love?

That if it's with you, I have to think better

Chill out, leave it like that, I want to stay here

Stick yourself to me, come to me

Chorus: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

Dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance and I'll follow you

Come closer, come get loose

Don't leave me without making me want to come back

So dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance, I'll follow you

Kiss me just once

That way I'll have a reason to see you again

Verse 2: Rauw Alejandro

I'm gonna leave you my number

You just have to call when you miss me

I'll go there (Ooh-woo)

Baby, even if it's far from me, woah-oh (¡Yah!)

The girl's from a different city, but she likes my flow

I was curious and she stole a kiss from me

We don't have to talk to each other (Ayy)

If with looking we understand each other, yeah (¡Yah!)

Chorus: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

I don't understand a lot, but dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance and I'll follow you

Come closer, come get loose

Don't leave me without making me want to come back

So dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance, I'll follow you

Kiss me just once

That way I'll have a reason to see you again, yeah, yeah

Outro: Rauw Alejandro

Ra-Rauw, baby

Rauw Alejandro

With Selena

Tell me, Tainy

Based on the two singles she's released so far, Gomez's Revelación EP is going to be a banger.