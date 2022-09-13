Even though the Emmys snubbed Selena Gomez as one-third of the cast of Only Murders In The Building, she still showed up with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The three presented the 2022 Emmy for Best Variety or Comedy Show. They were so funny that fans are already petitioning to have Gomez and the rest of the OMITB cast to host the Emmys in 2023.

Though Season 2 has already finished (and Season 3 is greenlit!), the 2022 Emmys are honoring the show’s first season. Unfortunately, both Martin and Short were nominated and Gomez was snubbed. (This also happened on the red carpet, where an E! host called Steve Martin and Martin Short the “stars of OMITB,” and both immediately corrected him they were “two-thirds of the stars.”)

The magic is in the three as a comedy team, with Gomez as the younger foil to the older comedians. They proved it too in their presenter’s intro, with Gomez asking how much more time they had and Short responding he and Martin could make it another 12 years if they were careful about their health.

They knocked it out of the park. And it had the audiences wondering: Why weren’t these the hosts?

Sadly, they couldn’t stage a takeover of the current Emmys show, already in progress. But that was fine. Could they at least be slated to do it next year?

Even before Bowen Yang called the threesome “like watching Lady Gaga take care of two Tony Bennetts,” the audience at home was clamoring for the three to host the Emmys in 2023, or better yet, next year’s Oscars.

Next year’s Emmys will be hosted by CBS and Paramount, which means hosts are drawn from their big shows. Only Murders, which airs on Hulu, is a Disney-owned production. Perhaps viewers will see them in 2024 when the Emmys are on Disney-owned ABC.

Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu. Season 3 is slated to debut in 2023.