Cara Had A Lot To Say About Kissing Selena On Only Murders

Warning: Spoilers for Only Murders In The Building Season 2 follow. I’m calling it right now: Malice is the official ship name for Only Murders In the Building’s Mabel and Alice. Played by Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, respectively, this on-screen couple’s chemistry has caught fans’ attention in a major way. On June 28, Season 2 of Hulu’s hilarious murder mystery started off with a two-episode bang. And there might be a romance brewing between Gomez and Delevingne’s characters. Let’s just say, a certain podcasting-POI and flirtatious artist shared a steamy moment in the second episode, and Delevingne said kissing Gomez was “hysterical.” I am so here for this duo as potential onscreen GFs and as IRL besties!

In a June 28 episode of E!’s While You Were Streaming, the British model recalled filming the kiss. “It was just hysterical. It’s just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well. It’s the comfortability, and you just have fun with it.” Glad there was no awkwardness between these BFFS! Delevingne added, “Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?”

Delevingne was also thrilled to have some queer representation on the show. She is pansexual, and for her, “be[ing] able to play a queer role meant so much.” She added, “[Selena] knew that. To represent that was really exciting.” 👏 👏

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Gomez and Delevingne, who have been friends for more than a decade, clearly have some fire chemistry. This isn’t their first kissing rodeo (throwback to that Knicks game kiss cam moment in 2021). Plus, back in October 2015, the duo even sparked dating rumors after some cute beach pics of them together caught the Internet’s attention. At the time, Gomez responded to the speculation, “I don’t mind it... [Cara is] incredible and very open, and she just makes me very open. She’s so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous... so I didn’t mind it. I loved it.” Could these two be more BFF goals if they tried?!

The answer is no, obvi. Did I mention they also have matching tats? In January 2022, Gomez told Live With Kelly and Ryan that the rose tattoo on her neck was actually a reference to Delevingne’s nickname for her. “She calls me Rosebud,” Gomez explained.

I ship this BFF-hood so hard. And if that kiss was just the beginning, I can’t wait to see what else is in store for Malice this season.