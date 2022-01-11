It’s no secret Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are total besties. Between their adorable selfies and BFF outings, their friendship looks rock solid, like the forever kind. In fact, they made sure their special bond will stand the test of time with a new set of matching tattoos.

On Jan. 10, Gomez sat down for an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, in which she was asked about the significance of her new tattoo. As it turns out, the tattoo is a sweet nod to her friendship with Delevingne. “It means a couple of different things,” she explained of her floral, rose-like tattoo, which appears on the back of her neck.

“Me and Cara [Delevingne], one of my best friends. I was maybe 16 when I met her, and she calls me Rosebud. So it's a nickname," Gomez said. "And I've always wanted a rose and now I got one, and I love it." Sel went on to say she’s gotten “multiple” tattoos with “people who’ve left a significant mark on [her] life,” so she’s clearly a fan of meaningful ink.

Delevingne also recently went under the tattoo gun and received a nearly-identical watercolor tattoo from famed artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy on her ribcage. Oh, and not only are fans being blessed with pics of their matching tattoos, but they’ll soon be able to catch them on-screen together. In December 2021, it was announced Delevingne will join Season 2 of Gomez’s hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building.

“We just did our first day together yesterday … It’s so fun,” Gomez told Extra in Dec. 2021 about the experience of filming with her friend. “We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”

Gomez and Delevingne are in it for the long haul with their friendship. And as you can see, there’s something so sweet about getting matching ink to make that clear.