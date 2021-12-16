Did Selena Get A Massive Back Tattoo? Fans Are Losing It Over This Pic

According to Selena Gomez’s go-to tattoo artist, Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy, the Only Murders in the Building star may have gotten a new tattoo. On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Bang Bang shared a black and white photo of Gomez with her back exposed, revealing what looked like a large piece of ink on her spine. The picture was shot from a distance, so it’s hard to tell exactly what the image is of, but there are a few theories going around. Although Gomez hasn’t confirmed the tattoo herself, fans definitely think it’s real.

Through the years, Gomez has gotten several tattoos done by Bang Bang, like a small cross on her collarbone, the word “rare” below her right ear, the phrase “Love Yourself First” written in Arabic on her back, and more. While she has a lot of pieces of ink, her newest one may be her most daring one yet.

As you can see in Bang Bang’s latest Instagram post, Gomez’s new tattoo is much bigger than her previous ones. It starts at the base of her neck and goes down her upper back. Since the picture was taken from far away, it’s unclear what, exactly, Gomez may have gotten inked on her, but fans think it could be a dreamcatcher or a rose.

“Looks like a beautiful dream catcher from this distance,” someone guessed in the comments. “We need a close up!! I need to see the artwork in detail,” another wrote. “Give us more @bangbangnyc 👀,” another fan said.

Gomez has yet to comment on the tattoo herself, so we have no way of telling whether it’s permanent or what image she got inked. However, in the past, Gomez has shared the meaning behind her most special tattoos on IG, so it’s possible fans may get an explanation behind her latest ink soon.

For example, in an August 2018 post, Gomez showed off matching tattoos with her best friends. She explained she got the number four inked on her “because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years” and they’re “my 4 for the rest of my life.”

In April 2017, Gomez also documented getting matching semicolon tattoos with the 13 Reasons Why cast.

Fans are so curious to find out what the meaning behind Gomez’s latest ink is. Fingers crossed she’ll reveal it soon!