Oops, Selena Gomez "did it again," the singer wrote in an Instagram caption on Wednesday, Jan. 15. What did she do? Oh, Gomez got a new, dainty Rare neck tattoo to celebrate the release of her new album.

In a short video, presumably taken in the tattoo parlor, the camera moves from behind Gomez, decked out in a Rare oversized, faded tie-dye hoodie. The singer is checking out her new ink, still red, in the mirror, and the camera zooms in on the ultra dainty tattoo. In the same font as her new album's lettering, the word "Rare" sits right under where her jaw meets her ear.

Rare was released on Jan. 10, and the singer has since hinted in an interview with Apple Music that much of the album may be inspired by her relationship with Justin Bieber. "It wasn't in a vindictive way. It was simply like, 'OK, I actually have my part to say,'" Gomez said. "People will ultimately know where the inspiration came from. But then it kind of ends there." Hmmm, I wonder who she could be talking about? Since it has been over two years since I analyzed Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's break up through their tattoos, I, for one, am ready for some more body-ink drama.

Whether or not Bieber will respond by getting "Yummy" tattooed to his inner lip remains to be seen, but Gomez does join the ever-growing list of celebrities with written-word neck tattoos. Just last month on Dec. 17, 2019, Demi Lovato got "Survivor" tatted on her skin. Halsey also has one, and so does Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Rihanna. But why?

Tattoos have been on the outskirts of mainstream culture for a long time, and it's only in recent years that they've become more popular. JonBoy, fashion's go-to tattoo artist, of New York's Bang Bang Tattoo where Gomez got her new ink, told Fashionista in 2018, "In the 18 years I've done this, I've always been told that neck tattoos were trashy, but it wasn't until I started doing these small fine line tattoos where people started to realize, 'Oh, this can look cute, and this can look sophisticated, as long as you do it right.'"

From SoundCloud rappers with tons of face tats to the delicate, fine line neck tattoos of young, female celebs, tattoos are only becoming more commonplace. While the specific trend of dainty neck tattoos will probably die down eventually, tattoos are unlikely to ever return fully to the outskirts. That's why, in honor of Gomez's new tattoo, I will be getting the title of this article inked across my neck. Kidding, mom.