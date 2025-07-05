When Blake Lively dropped her haircare line, Blake Brown, in August 2024, the one thing fans couldn’t get enough of was the collection’s signature fragrances. The Another Simple Favor actor wrote on Instagram, “Having scents that elevated your everyday was a critical and distinct part of [Blake Brown],” so of course, she had to jump on the opportunity to bottle it all up.

Less than a year later, Blake Brown now has a lineup of Hair & Body Refresh Mists featuring the brand’s iconic aromas: Sandalwood Vanille, Wild Nectar Santal, and Bergamot Woods. “[W]e never planned to bottle just our fragrance. Not until you asked us to. Over and over again,” Lively said. As someone who fell in love with Blake Brown’s sweet smells after testing out the collection’s shampoos and conditioners last fall, I’m so glad she listened.

The first drop of Hair & Body Refresh Mist includes 5-ounce bottles of the hallmark aromas, and are meant to be worn alongside your favorite Blake Brown products or on their own as an everyday fragrance. Since I’m on a forever journey to find my own signature scent that is both long-lasting and fits into my laidback lifestyle, I could not wait to throw these mists into my purse and test them out.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of Blake Brown’s hair and body mists after using them for one week in the summer.

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Blake Brown

Fast Facts:

Price: $19

Who this is best for: Someone looking for a delicious scent that makes a great first impression.

What I like: Blake Brown knows how to deliver mature and memorable aromas you want to be covered in 24/7.

What I don’t like: Not all mists are created equal.

My rating: 4.5/5

Packaging:

My original gripe with Blake Brown’s shampoo and conditioners was the packaging. The large honeycomb shape may be aesthetically pleasing, but is a spacial mess in the shower. Luckily, the brand nailed it with these mists. They keep with the hexagonal shape theme, but come in easy-to-spray, lightweight plastic bottles that are small enough to carry around.

The only thing I’d love even more is a 3-ounce version for throwing in my carry-on bag for a quick refresh after getting off the plane.

First Impressions:

Blake Brown

Similar to other fans, what I loved the most about the OG Blake Brown lineup were the fragrances. I’ve become so obsessed with Sandalwood Vanille, Bergamot Woods, and Wild Nectar Santal that I feel like I almost manifested these mists so that I could smell amazing even on days I don’t wash my hair. So with the first spritz, I was immediately overjoyed with how fragrant and delicious it was.

My favorite of the three is Sandalwood Vanille with notes of bergamot, jasmine, sandalwood, and vanilla. This is such a sophisticated gourmand fragrance, and I’m not usually someone who likes a dessert-like perfume. For a more warm vibe, the Bergamot Woods has notes of bergamot, mandarin, violet, lily of the valley, cedarwood, and tonka. The Wild Nectar Santal has a lighter, natural feel with notes of neroli, cardamom, sweet nectar, and lily of the valley. This is my second favorite because of how unique it is to the Blake Brown brand.

How To Apply:

These mists can be used all over your body, but are perfect for your hair. Blake Brown believes that your mane is your “most memorable scent.” When I hug a friend who smells good, it’s almost always due to their shampoo. So I agree that lovely locks leave a lasting impression. For that reason alone, I highly recommend spritzing your hair with these mists — especially on non-wash days.

You can also spray your neck, wrists, or clothing for an extra boost​ throughout the day, and even layer up on mists to create your own blend.

Blake Brown

Is Blake Brown’s Hair & Body Mists Worth It?

Blake Brown’s haircare line may have gotten mixed reviews on TikTok for leaving some hair dry, but the consensus is these fragrances are bomb. I’m so glad Lively listened to the fans and created on-the-go mists, because they truly are so clean and delicious. Compared to other body sprays on the market, the $19 price tag is another win for being more budget-friendly.

My only issue is longevity. These fragrances are strong right away — might even be too strong for some people — but not every scent lasts. I found the Sandalwood Vanille and Wild Nectar Santal stuck with me for a few hours, whereas the Bergamot Woods faded away faster than a Love Island USA episode. (Just FYI, I was catching up with Season 7 while testing.) Luckily for me, the two stronger scents were my favorite of the three, but Bergamot Woods deserves to stick around through a full recoupling ceremony.

Considering Blake Brown listened to its fans the first time around to release these mists, hopefully they’ll work on making all fragrances equal moving forward and even come out with a travel-size bottle for the wanderlust girlies like myself.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, it is my job to try everything our readers are into at the moment. I’m also a lifelong fan girl, so I’m first in line to support my fave celebs and their latest beauty, fashion, and wellness endeavors. My go-to products tend to make me feel good, look great, and fit into my chill (barely trying) aesthetic