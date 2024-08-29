Blake Lively is turning heads. The actor, Betty Buzz founder, and mother-of-four has officially added haircare creator to her ever growing resume with the launch of Blake Brown Beauty.

Inspired by Lively's personal regimen, the collection includes shampoos, hair masks, an all-in-one leave-in conditioner, dry shampoo, and a styling glam mousse. And even though Blake Brown Beauty launched around the same time that Lively was promoting her recent film It Ends with Us, she says in the press release that the haircare line has been “more than a seven-year labor of love.”

According to Lively, she “was determined to bottle up a premium, salon-quality haircare line that’s cleaner, cruelty free, easier, yummier, more sustainable and more accessible than anything” she’d seen before.

Of course, like most celebrity brands, Blake Brown Beauty was met with both excitement from fans and skepticism. TikTokers have both praised the line for smelling amazing, while others, like @nunuthind, have criticized the products for drying out their mane.

Something that makes Blake Brown Beauty unique is it has no traditional conditioner in the line. Lively told Vogue she doesn’t “know anyone who uses conditioner in my industry,” and that’s the secret to her Serena Van Der Woodsen tresses. Instead, BBB offers a hair mask that moisturizes after washing with shampoo.

Intrigued by Lively’s haircare hack of ditching conditioner, I tried the Blake Brown Beauty line to see if it really does smell that good and rejuvenates my oily-prone locks. Below, you’ll find my honest review below of Blake Lively’s haircare after using it for two weeks.

Fast Facts:

Price: $161 for all eight products ($19 for the Fundamental Nourishing Shampoo, $19 for the Fundamental Strengthening Shampoo, $20 for the Fundamental Nourishing Mask, $20 for the Fundamental Strengthening Mask, $19 for the All-In-Wonder Leave-In Potion, $20 for the Dry Shampoo, $25 for the Rich Reset Pre-Shampoo Mask, and $19 for the Glam Mousse)

Who this is best for: Those with oily hair, looking to make a fragrant first impression.

What I like: The scents really are that amazing.

What I don’t like: The packaging — why mess with what’s been working for years?

My rating: 4/5 — I can see why it’s not for everyone, but this is for me.

My Hair:

My hair is straight and leans on the oily side, so I need to wash it almost every single day. Knowing that most dermatologists recommend not washing as often, I’ve been trying to hold off when I can. On those days, I like to use a dry shampoo to help minimize the greasiness.

The Nourishing & Strengthening Shampoos Are Like Perfume For Your Hair

The packaging: The honeycomb shape is aesthetically pleasing, but a nightmare to use in the shower. You need two hands to unscrew the bottle, so once you pour the shampoo out, it’s hard to put it back on with ease. It’s clunky and heavy, so I was extra cautious not to drop it on my toe. While pretty, I’m more of a function over fashion girlie.

First impressions: Most TikTok reviews have pointed out how great the Blake Brown Beauty line smells, and that really is the standout. I immediately fell in love with both scents, and I have to agree with TikToker @natgawd who said her hair smelled like a “five-star hotel spa.”

The mature scents of vanilla sandalwood and wild nectar santal are sweet and woodsy. I prefer the latter, but would be happy with either. Along with the smells, I also really enjoyed how my hair felt after washing. Both shampoos cleansed my scalp so much that my hair wasn’t as oily the next day.

If you have dry or curly hair that needs extra care, this may not have the same positive effect. In fact, TikToker @jubileedawns found the shampoo to dry out her curly hair.

How to apply: Massage however much product you need onto wet hair. This lathers well, so you don’t need a lot. Rinse thoroughly before moving on to the hair mask.

The Fundamental Hair Masks Come In The Most Complicated Jars

The packaging: If you thought the shampoos came in bad packaging, the hair masks are worse. Not only does it have the same twist off cap issue, but the half pyramid-like shape of the jar makes it difficult to get every bit of product out. You really have to dig deep into the sides, and even then, you need small fingers to scrape it all clean.

First impressions: This hair mask is basically a conditioner. You just need to leave it on in the shower for an extra few minutes, which can be annoying when you’re in a rush. Overall, this really was nourishing and left my hair feeling silky smooth.

It also has a strong scent. While delicious, it might be too fragrant if you’re sensitive and don’t want your hair smelling like sandalwood all day.

How to apply: Squeeze out any excess water from your hair after shampooing, and apply the mask from mid-length to your ends. Leave it in for about five minutes or more for extra hydration, and then rinse out. Pro tip: Either grab a cap or tie to put your hair up and out of the way while you continue your shower.

The Leave-In Conditioner Gives An Extra Boost Of Hydration

The packaging: Even though it’s not as awkward as the shampoo and hair mask, the honeycomb shape of the leave-in conditioner makes this bottle hard to use as well. It was difficult to get a good grip in order to spray it properly. IMHO, Blake Brown Beauty should ditch the hexagonal design for something more functional.

First impressions: This can be used on dry and damp hair to add extra moisture and tackle any flyaways. Since my hair stayed fresh the day after I showered, I didn’t really need to use this for a day two refresh. However, I used it after each shower to help detangle before brushing.

I don’t know if it truly wowed me, but I can see how this would be great for anyone with dry hair and worried about frizz. With notes of bergamot, pink peppercorn, apricot, and tonka, you could even use this to make your hair smell great without washing. The scent does get lost with the shampoo and hair mask if you use all three together.

How to apply: On damp hair, spray on your ends after washing and comb through. For dry hair, spritz into your hands and apply directly where you have flyaways and frizz. You can also spray directly on your hair if you want to use it as a detangler.

The Dry Shampoo Really Does Its Job

The packaging: This was the easiest product to use, because it didn’t come in a honeycomb shape. It still fits into the Blake Brown Beauty aesthetic and features a wooden-like top, but looks just like a regular dry shampoo aerosol bottle.

First impressions: I usually need a dry shampoo the second day after showering, but since the Blake Brown Beauty products kept my hair fresh, I didn’t need to use this as much. When I did use it, it was strong. This is like a dry shampoo and mild hairspray, so it’s great for styling. However, if you’re just looking for a quick refresh, this might be too powerful.

It didn’t leave a white cast or residue, but it added a lot of texture to my hair and made it harder to brush through. It did stay on theme of smelling great and adding a fragrance to my locks.

How to apply: On dry hair, shake well and spray the bottle about 10 inches away from your scalp. Then, work through with your hands or brush out.

Is Blake Lively’s Blake Brown Beauty Line Worth It?

Of course, I’ve seen all the negative TikToks and discourse online about Blake Brown Beauty. I’m chronically online, so how could I avoid it? But at the end of the day, I loved this collection. It worked wonders on my oily-prone hair and kept it fresh and smelling great for days.

Lively worked with “leading experts” at Give Back Beauty using clean, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients. While I’m not sure what something like Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate in the shampoo does for my scalp, I do know there’s a noticeably gorgeous difference to my hair. For that alone, I would say it’s worth it. The fact that you can shop for this at Target (aka my favorite place to browse when I’m bored) gets bonus points as well.

Even though I loved it, I can see why this line might not be for everyone. Just like hair type varies from person to person, there is no perfect product out there that works for everyone. I wouldn’t necessarily recommend this if you have extra dry hair, but the leave-in conditioner can help on those days when you need a moisturizing boost.

I might not get the dry shampoo again since it was a little too powerful for me, but it may work if you have even more oily tresses. Overall, you have to find what works for you. Whether you just get the dry shampoo or full collection, there’s no denying your hair will smell amazing.

The only thing I would change immediately is the packaging. I get the vision, but let’s be practical here. Just give me a standard bottle, please.

About Me:

I’m not only Elite Daily’s experiences writer, but a lifelong fangirl. As such, I’m always down to support my fave celebs in their most recent beauty, fashion, and wellness endeavors. My go-to products tend to make me feel good, look great, and fit into my chill aesthetic.