Taylor Swift Reveals She's Godmother To Blake & Ryan's Kids

Turns out, there are some very special children in Taylor Swift’s life. Fans of the singer already knew she had a special connection to besties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ kids — she’s revealed as much by name-dropping them in her music — but it turns out, her relationship with the Lively-Reynolds fam goes deeper than anyone knew. Swift recently revealed that she’s the godmother to at least some of the famous actors’ children.

The big reveal came from an unexpected place: Swift’s Instagram post encouraging fans to check out Reynolds’ new movie Deadpool & Wolverine. After raving about her friend’s superhero flick, Swift added a shoutout that caught everyone by surprise. “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” the pop star wrote.

Wade Wilson is Reynolds’ character in the Deadpool movies, so the remark clearly seems to be indicating that Swift is the godparent to some of Reynold’s children. In true Swiftie fashion, now we’re left with yet another mystery to solve: which of Reynolds and Lively’s four children call Swift “godmother?”

First, let’s meet the candidates. The four possible grandkids are: James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and Olin, 1. Olin’s name was only publicly revealed a few days before Swift’s post, and the baby’s gender has yet to be revealed.

There’s also been a precedent of Lively’s friends using the term “godmother” loosely in reference to her kids. After James was born, Lively’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars claimed they were the baby’s godmothers, which Lively later denied and clarified that her sister Robyn is James’ godmother.

So, Swift could potentially be using the term “godkids” in the same way Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel, and America Ferrera did. But it seems more likely that there’s official meaning behind it.

Since James already has a godmother in Robyn (and Swift hadn’t gotten close with Lively until about a year after she gave birth to James), it’s unlikely Swift is godmother to the eldest Lively-Reynolds daughter. Inez is less of a stretch, since Swift and Lively were incredibly close in 2016 when she was born. But there’s a much stronger case to be made for the couple’s third child, Betty, considering Swift named a song after her. As for Olin, the timing of Swifts “godkids” reveal coming so closely after Reynolds revealed his youngest kids’ name definitely raises some eyebrows.

The conclusion? My money is on Betty and Olin being Swift’s godkids, with a slimmer chance that Inez may be one as well.