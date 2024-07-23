Ryan Reynolds Shared The Name Of His & Blake Lively's Fourth Child

Fans finally know the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s youngest child, who was born in 2023. At the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on July 22, Ryan Reynolds gave a shoutout to his family and revealed their fourth baby’s name: Olin. Apparently, the whole family was there to celebrate him, so Reynolds wanted to give all of them some credit.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” Reynolds said at the New York City premiere, per Entertainment Tonight. “I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”

The Deadpool actor added, “I love that my entire family is here.”

The couple has been pretty tight-lipped about their fourth kid. As of publication, they haven’t revealed Olin’s birth date or gender. Olin, which means “ancestor’s heir,” is traditionally a boy’s name, but the couple has a habit of gender-bending popular names. Reminder: Their first daughter’s name is James.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Previously, Reynolds joked that Taylor Swift would be the one to pick their baby’s name, referencing the fact that Swift’s song “Betty” mentioned the names of the couple’s first three children. In May, he appeared on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. When Guthrie asked if their youngest’s name was in any lyrics from Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Reynolds quipped, “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting.”

Reynolds continued, “She's a prolific writer — I mean, what are we doing here? And 'lazy' is not a word I'd attach to Taylor.”

As one fan pointed out, Olin is a pretty solid name choice, especially when it comes to Swift incorporating it into her music. “At the #Deadpool premiere last night, Ryan said he and Blake’s fourth child’s name is Olin... (luckily for @taylorswift13, Olin actually rhymes with a lot of things,)” one fan wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.