Aw! Blake Lively Is Expecting Her Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ family is getting bigger! According to E! Online, the A Simple Favor star revealed the couple is expecting again by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15. Lively was walking the red carpet in a sequined mini dress when she put her hand on her stomach to emphasize her growing bump.

Although the couple hasn’t formally announced their pregnancy, Lively appeared to hint they weren’t done expanding their family yet while talking to Forbes Executive Vice President Moira Forbes. “I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating,” Lively reportedly said at the event.

Lively and Reynolds on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 and began dating a year later. They tied the knot in South Carolina in September 2012 and then welcomed their first child — a daughter named James — in December 2014. Lively gave birth to their second daughter, Inez, in September 2016, and their youngest daughter, Betty, in October 2019. Lively and Reynolds, who are pretty private when it comes to their children, kept Betty’s name a secret until they let their friend Taylor Swift announce her name in her song “Betty,” which dropped in August 2020.

The couple sure knows how to surprise fans. Lively shocked everyone with her baby bump reveal at the Forbes Power Women's Summit. According to the event’s official website, the actor spoke at The Multi-Hyphenate: Taking the Entrepreneurial Stage panel to discuss her work as an actor, director, producer, and entrepreneur.

At one point during the discussion, Lively talked about balancing her work life with her personal life. “My family is the most important to me and they always have been,” she said. Lively added that her mother, Elaine Lively, who was a talent manager, helped shape her view of what it meant to be both a mom and a businesswoman. “It's important for me for my kids to see that you don't have to choose one or the other. I don't need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom,” she explained. “They can be both or neither. But just for them to see that anything is possible.”

Lively and Reynolds are such amazing parents, and fans can’t wait to meet their latest addition to the family.