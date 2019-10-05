If you've been keeping up with recent celebrity baby news, you might have heard that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reportedly welcomed their third child to their family, as numerous news sources confirmed on Friday, Oct. 4. However, according to an Us Weekly story, an inside source is now saying that the couple brought their newest bundle of joy home during the summer, meaning that they have been potentially keeping the news under wraps for months. Elite Daily reached out to both Lively and Reynolds' reps for comment on the Us Weekly report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Oct. 4, the publication cited an insider claiming that the couple welcomed their third addition earlier this summer, making the baby "about 2 months old." The name and the gender of the newest Lively-Reynolds child is still unknown, and the couple have yet to publicly confirm the baby's arrival, although the little one will be joining older sisters Inez, 2, and James, 4.

If Us Weekly's source is correct, there's a chance that the couple had already welcomed their newest family member when the Deadpool star took to Instagram to ring in his wife's birthday back on Aug. 25 by trolling her with a collage of not-so-flattering photos.

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively," his tongue-in-cheek caption read alongside 10 different photos of the Simple Favor star (who was pregnant in most of the images) with her eyes shut or her face completely cut out of the photo.

Meanwhile, Lively proved that she was feeling the love when she left the flirtiest comment on a Sept. 18 photoshoot that her husband shared to the social media platform for his Aviation Gin company.

It's no secret that the actor loves to playfully joke about his daughters on social media, and he did so in the caption, quipping, "LOVE this @AviationGin shoot with the legendary @guyaroch. Hair by @serafinosays and styling by @joseph.episcopo."

He added, "Bags under my eyes by two thankless a**holes who refused to go to bed the night before, despite the fact I read them Winnie the Pooh and nearly half of Stephen King’s The Shining."

It was the ultimate #ParentLife moment, and Lively took to the comments section to chime in with a message of support. She wrote, "Feeling very happy about my life choices right about now."

To be fair, my sleuthing self is definitely questioning why Reynolds would say he was reading to two kids if they had already welcomed a third baby into the fold at that point, but I guess it's totally possible that Baby Reynolds-Lively is too young to appreciate hearing about the adventures of Winnie the Pooh and the story of Jack Torrance's spooky stay at the Overlook Hotel.

Again, both Reynolds and Lively have yet to confirm anything, so I'd wait until they break their silence to start flooding their IG pages with congratulatory messages, but the Gossip Girl alum made it pretty clear how felt about her growing family in a 2016 interview with Marie Claire.

"All my eggs are in one basket, and that’s my family. That’s where my heart is," she told the publication. "That’s where my everything is. That’s the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited."

It's safe to say that baby #3 is getting pretty lucky with this family, no matter when they may have been born.