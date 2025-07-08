Jonathan Bailey Reveals His Relationship Status In Rare Update

Jonathan Bailey may be romancing debutantes, witches, and dinosaur enthusiasts on the screen, but in real life, the actor likes to keep his love life close to the vest. While he’s never publicly confirmed a relationship, Bailey has been linked to partners in the past. Now, he’s providing a rare update on what his dating life looks like these days.

Bailey let fans in on what he’s like during a date on his July 4 appearance on Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg. When the host asked if she could romantically pursue him, the openly gay star shared that while he’s currently unattached, he doesn’t think they’d work out.

“I’m available,” Bailey said. “It’s just, I think there’s a genetic predisposition.”

He also mentioned that starring as a romantic lead on one of Netflix’s swooniest shows hasn’t necessarily helped him in his real-life courtships. “Do you think being in Bridgerton has made you better at romance?” Dimoldenberg asked, prompting Bailey to reply with a resounding, “No!” “It was a fantasy, isn't it?,” Bailey explained. “Romance is grounded and real.”

Netflix

This is one of the few times Bailey has opened up about his love life. In December 2024, Bailey declined to confirm or deny if he was in a relationship in a British Vogue profile, but did open up about his plans to adopt a child in the future. “I want to make sure I’m going to be present. I’m reading books on adoption,” Bailey said. “I might coparent with a woman, but I’m thinking it will be with a man.”

A year prior, in December 2023, Bailey confirmed to the Evening Standard that he was seeing a “lovely man,” but did not disclose any names.

The only known person that Bailey has been linked with is actor James Ellis, whom Bailey kissed after winning an Olivier Award in 2019. Neither actor confirmed the relationship, which was speculated to have ended a couple years after the kiss.