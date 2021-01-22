There's so much excitement buzzing now that Season 2 of Netflix's Bridgerton has arrived. This time, the Bridgerton family's oldest son, Anthony, will be the talk of the social season. Lady Whistledown will likely have much to say as well about whatever life has in store for Anthony. If you’re a Bridgerton superfan, the steamy show alone may not be enough for you, so you’ll want to go ahead and pick up the second book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series to get to know Anthony even better. In fact, these Anthony Bridgerton quotes from The Viscount Who Loved Me will pair perfectly with the pictures on your Insta feed.

The Viscount Who Loved Me is all about Anthony and his love life. Nothing ever goes easy in the Ton, however, and it sounds like Anthony's road to marital bliss is no exception in this novel. Between all the scheming, drama, and matters of the heart that happen in its pages, you’ll want to compare some of its most iconic quotes with those of the show as you marathon watch Season 2 of Bridgerton. Plus, filling up your feed with quotes from The Viscount Who Loved Me will likely make all your followers swoon over your pics.

Your snaps should be just as dapper as the viscount himself. Use some creativity and don your fave pair of riding boots with a few vintage accessories. Or, take a picture with your siblings and pair it with one of Anthony's blunt comments from The Viscount Who Loved Me like, "What would it take to get you two to leave me alone?" Your followers will LOL when they see your relatable post. Whichever quotes you pick are sure to bring a Ton of likes to your feed, that’s for certain.

"I'm thinking about getting married." ‘‘What would it take to get you two to leave me alone?” "Who is considered the diamond of this season?" “You may presume to offer me advice." “It’s more complicated than you think.” “You don’t win." "Nothing. Nothing at all." "You might not." "Close your damn mouth." “What the hell is he talking about?” "Good... then I'll marry her." “It makes a great deal of sense.” "Don't even think about it." “God help me." "Until then... shut up.” “I have to tell you it was the first time even after all these years of expecting my own death that I truly knew what it meant to die, because with you gone, there was nothing left for me to live for.” “It was funny, he reflected later, how one’s life could alter in an instant, how one minute everything could be a certain way, and the next it’s simply...not.” “I am always polite, but I am thirsty as well.” “He was no fool; he knew that love existed.” “You had better be breathing.”