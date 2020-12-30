The 2020 holidays attempted to make a feature film splash, with Soul on Disney+ facing off against Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max. But Netflix remained the TV series champ, as the eight-episode Bridgerton took fans by storm. The show's first season has massive buzz across social media. Though there are no official viewer numbers yet, it's clear Netflix has a second fantasy hit on its hands to place alongside The Witcher. The question is, though, when will a Bridgerton Season 2 renewal be announced?

Bridgerton is the second title to arrive from Shondaland's Netflix division after November's hit documentary, Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. This makes two for two in the critical darling bucket for Rhimes, who took her time to make sure her releases got it right. Considering her contract with Netflix still has several more years on it, renewing Bridgerton for a second (and maybe even third) season is almost a certainty. But Netflix still wants to see just how well the show does before handing out the order.

Most series wait a full 30 days before Netflix makes the call. If that model stands, fans will know there's a new season on the way before January is out.

'Bridgerton' Season 2: Renewal Netflix Bridgerton may have been Netflix's biggest Christmas hit for 2020, but the days of automatic renewal are long gone at the streamer. Chances are a Season 2 renewal will come sooner rather than later, but when remains to be seen. The cast is raring to go, though. Speaking to Elle, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne, says she wants revenge for her character's brother Anthony's meddling in her love life this season. "I want to see Daphne get involved in Anthony's love life a bit, as he sort of meddled with hers quite a lot," she said. "I think that will be fun."

'Bridgerton' Season 2: Cast Netflix As for who will return, fans assume the full Bridgerton family will be back, including Francesca, who spent nearly all of Season 1 off-screen. The Featheringtons (minus their late father) are also poised to come back; after all, Portia still has three daughters to marry off. But some characters may be gone for now. Siena, for instance, Anthony's main squeeze in Season 1, seems to have shown him the door. The queen's nephew, Prince Friedrich, will probably stay in Prussia since he didn't marry Daphne. Having left with Lord Philip, Marina may also be gone for a while, raising her new blended family on a far-off estate. As for Colin, could he be next season's Francesca, spending almost the whole season abroad?

'Bridgerton' Season 2: Plot Netflix If Season 1 was Daphne's story from the book The Duke & I, then Season 2 would naturally follow Anthony's romance from its sequel The Viscount Who Loved Me. No spoilers here, but the second book opens one year later, in 1814, at the start of the season. Anthony has decided he's marrying, and he's even picked his target: The newly debuted younger daughter of the Sheffields, Edwina, the year's diamond of the first water. There's just one problem: Her older sister, Kate, who at 28, is a confirmed spinster. She's determined not to see her baby sister thrown into a loveless marriage with a high-handed jerk who seems to have decided he's marrying her sister via fiat. Of course, Anthony and Kate's constant bickering over her sister's future seems to be almost more attractive to them than his intended marriage...

'Bridgerton' Season 2: Theories Netflix But what of the rest of the cast? One of the highlights of Bridgerton Season 1 was the show's ability to turn Daphne's romance into a rollicking ensemble, with multiple side plots pulled from the backstories of future novels. Regé-Jean Page, who plays Simon Basset, suggests Daphne and Simon would not disappear into wedded bliss. Speaking to TV Guide, he said: “I think that love is an evolving thing... They get married very young. They still have a lot of growing to do." How much of Lady Whistledown will feature in Season 2? Will Eloise continue her sleuthing? How will the queen react to Eloise spoiling her Whistledown trap? One also assumes there will be more focus on Benedict, whose own romance is the subject of Book 3, and a potential Season 3. How his affair with Mme. Delacroix proceeds will be one to watch.