A 'Bridgerton' Spinoff Series Is Coming That Will Be All About Queen Charlotte

Although fans are still reeling from the news that Regé-Jean Page is not returning to Bridgerton for Season 2, there’s something else coming up in the ton that will have you hype. If Queen Charlotte was one of your fave characters in Season 1, get ready for something “flawless, my dear,” because Netflix’s Bridgerton spinoff about Queen Charlotte is officially in the works. The show will focus on her younger self, so you can undoubtedly expect some drama spiced up with some very “Charlotte” remarks.

Netflix ordered a series about Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel in the original series) on May 14. The series will focus on Queen Charlotte’s origin story and include a young Violet Bridgeton and Lady Danbury as well. Like the original show, Shonda Rhimes will be a big part of it. Along with writing the spinoff, she will executive produce the show alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Rhimes spoke about expanding the Bridgerton universe in the Variety piece announcing the spinoff, drawing attention to Jess Brownell, the Season 3 and Season 4 showrunner. Brownell is taking the place of Chris Van Dusen, who was the showrunner for Season 1 and the currently-in-production Season 2. “We now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse,” Rhimes said. “We’ve worked with Jess Brownell for over a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to place in her hands. When it came time to pass the baton, I knew this unique voice was vital to the future of the show,” said Rhimes.

Netflix’s head of global TV, Bela Bajaria, said there is much more to Queen Charlotte’s story than fans saw in Bridgerton. “I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” said Bajaria. Based on the real Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III, the Bridgerton character represents who was possibly the first Black royal family member, per Harper’s Bazaar.

Netflix also announced the news on Twitter on May 14, writing, "All Hail The Queen! Thrilled to announce we're expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte's origin story."

Expanding the universe only makes sense since Season 1’s debut in December 2020 was such a hit; projections hinted it would reach 63 million households in just 28 days, which would've made it the fifth-largest Netflix original series to date. The show broke that projection because one month after its premiere, it took the top spot as Netflix's most-watched show, reaching 82 million viewers as of Jan. 27, 2021.

As fans wait for Season 2 of Bridgerton to premiere, you can still dream up all the possibilities in the upcoming series, as well as wait in anticipation for the Queen Charlotte spinoff. Since it’ll probably be a while until any of the projects premiere on Netflix, you may even want to rewatch Bridgerton Season 1 and wait for more news from Lady Whistledown.