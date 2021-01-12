If you haven’t watched Netflix’s Bridgerton yet, what have you been up to? This series, which takes place in London and features a cast of royal characters, should be at the top of your must-watch list. After streaming a couple episodes, you’ll be intrigued by Queen Charlotte, who is blunt and someone you’d definitely want to spill and sip the tea with. In fact, if you want to add some wit and sass to your Instagram feed, check out these Queen Charlotte Bridgerton quotes that are sure to impress the masses.

Essentially, the show is a combination of drama, romance, lust, and lots of gossip. It follows Daphne Bridgerton, one of many women who’s seeking a proper husband during the “social season.” But, as Lady Whistledown, the anonymous writer of a gossip paper, reveals all of the secrets going on in the Ton, things get a bit complicated for the characters and very interesting for viewers. Daphne and notable bachelor Simon pretend to court for a myriad of reasons, one of which is to get them to look good in the gossip paper.

Amidst the chaos, drama, and romance, Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel, sits on her throne and is a total #mood. She sips tea, wears lavish dresses, plays with her pups, and doesn’t hold back when it comes to making gestures. Her character is meant to be the actual Queen Charlotte, who was married to King George III and perhaps the first Black royal family member, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Yes, Queen Charlotte is without a doubt a queen, and these Queen Charlotte quotes will make your mouth drop when you’re watching the show. Here are 16 that would perfectly suit your next selfie, #OOTD pic, or throwback from when you visited London.

1. "I wish to be entertained."

2. “Flawless, my dear.”

3. "A pairing like that, well, would certainly be most enchanting indeed."

4. “That one is a terrible gossip.”

5. “A future with someone like a duke.”

6. “When I choose to extend to someone my favor, I expect them to make good on it.”

7. “Well, I’m rarely wrong about such matters.”

8. “Before long, all of England would know our business.”

9. “Would you not agree?”

10. “While you may be content to accept defeat, it is certainly not how I approach things.”

11. “You are a prince. Charm her.”

12. “Fight for the girl.”

13. “You are wise, but perhaps unusually lucky to understand friendship to be the best possible foundation a marriage can have.”

14. “Am I to believe you truly long for sweet pickles and sauerkraut?”

15. “Her heart is no matter.”

16. “I shall certainly not make allowances for it.”