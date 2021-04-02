Say it ain't so! The latest update on Bridgerton has fans in literal tears. On April 2, it was announced the leading man and fan-favorite star Regé-Jean Page is leaving Bridgerton ahead of Season 2. Now, fans on Twitter are claiming the show simply won't be the same.

The surprising announcement arrived via Netflix's official Bridgerton Instagram account, and was poetic from start to finish.

"Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," the caption began.

"We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown," it concluded.

It's a tough pill to swallow for Bridgerton fans, but, don't worry, Pheobe Deynevor will continue to star in the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Season 2 will focus more on Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find eternal love.

You can see the official announcement about Page's departure here.

After seeing Netflix's post, fans were shocked and devastated. Twitter was soon flooded with messages from adorers all over the world who were looking forward to seeing Page next season.

"WHAT THE FCK?!?!?! WHY?!?!?!?! NOOOOOO i'm watching bridgerton because of HIM!!!!!" one fan tweeted.

"I'm devastated," another fan tweeted. "Thank you so much for bringing Simon splendidly. I love you."

Why, exactly, is Page exiting the show? It appears the actor was only contracted for one season, and it had always been the plan for him to stick to the premiere season.

However, the show's creator, Chris Van Dusen, had hoped to see Page return. “I hope so,” he said, when asked whether Page and Dynevor’s characters would return for Season 2. "They are now of course the Duke and Duchess of Hastings but in my mind they will always be Bridgertons and I think they will always be part of the show.”

While Season 2 will surely still be epic, fans will have to rewatch the first season to get their fill of The Duke of Hastings.