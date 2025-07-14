Ariana Madix is putting a stop to those rumors that she’s leaving Love Island USA. During Season 7’s final episode of “Aftersun,” which aired on July 12, the islanders left special videos for Madix — thanking her for being the host. The heartfelt clips left Madix crying, which made some fans question if she had a future with the franchise. On TikTok, one viewer theorized, “This was definitely Love Island giving Ariana her farewell. She really is gone after tomorrow. Next season is going to feel so different.”

Madix responded to rumors she will no longer be hosting in the comments section. “Wow they really cut out a lot lol,” she wrote. When another fan wrote to her, “they could never replace u tbh,” Madix cleared up the speculation. “Thank you💖 I’m not leaving. I’ll see you guys really soon,” she wrote.

Madix is set to co-host the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion, alongside Andy Cohen. The special will air on Peacock on August 25. Per Deadline, she will also be taking over for Maya Jama as the host of Love Island Games. Season 2 of the spinoff show will premiere September 16.

In 2024, Madix took over as the host of Love Island USA for Season 6 — easily one of the most successful seasons of the series. But Season 7’s ups and downs left some fans complaining about Madix’s hosting.

After posts of Cierra Ortega using an anti-Asian slur resurfaced, fans were upset about how long it took production to take action — and some blamed Madix for the delay. Other fans also accused Madix of being “unprofessional” after she chimed in on Chelley Bissainthe’s annoyance with Huda Mustafa after the heart rate challenge.

Despite complaints, it looks like Madix is here to stay — at least, for now. It also seems like she agrees with some fans’ critiques of the latest season. “Yall gotta change something because there’s no way every couple that closed off and was exclusive got sent home,” one TikToker commented on Madix’s page. “The fans have truly ruined this season and you know it.” Madix liked the comment, seemingly agreeing with the feedback.