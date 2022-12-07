You'll Melt Over Ryan Reynolds’ Latest Quotes About Loving Blake Lively

Once again, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively proved they’re couple goals. The duo is known for playfully roasting one another on social media. However, moments where they simply gush about their relationship are just as legendary. On Dec. 6, Reynolds did just this while taking home the Icon Trophy at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

In his speech, Reynolds joked that despite all the years he’s been “avoiding” this honorific title, he “finally tested positive for icon.” He then thanked his loved ones, noting his longevity as an actor is dependent on his family’s support.

The Deadpool actor specifically shouted out his mom Tammy, his three brothers (one of whom joined him at the award show), and his late dad James. His father died in 2015 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“Boy, if he could see all the things going on, he wouldn't be impressed with this stuff,” he said, holding up the gold trophy. “He’d be the most blown away by his three little granddaughters.”

Reynolds and Lively share three daughters — James, Inez, and Betty — and are expecting their fourth child. As he began to thank Lively and their daughters, he noted that if his wife were to give birth to their fourth child while he was at the show, he’d be “looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while.” Thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

What he might want to look for is a box of tissues, but his words about his wife and daughters was so heartfelt. “But, Blake [and] my girls, you are quite literally my heart. You’re my hope. You’re my happiness,” he said. “I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

To finish speech, Reynolds thanked his production company Maximum Effort, which has produced several films the actor has starred in. He also highlighted two of the group’s programs, The Group Effort Initiative and The Creative Ladder, which help underrepresented and marginalized creatives move into the entertainment and marketing industries, according to Reynolds.

This wasn’t Reynolds only acknowledgement at this year’s PCAs. The actor was also nominated for Male Movie Star and Comedy Movie Star of 2022 for his time-travel film, The Adam Project.

Okay, no back to bawling at this beautiful couple’s love for one another!