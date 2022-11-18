Blake Gushed Over Ryan’s “Heart” In A Sweet Speech

Let’s be real, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are pretty much everyone’s favorite celebrity couple. And on Nov. 17, the duo reminded fans exactly why they are worthy of their golden couple status. When the Deadpool actor received the 36th American Cinematheque Award at the Beverly Hilton, Lively gave a speech for Reynolds, and her words showed how proud she is of her husband.

Per E!, Lively gushed over her husband’s "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic.” The A Simple Favor actor added, "So many of those stunning qualities comes from his homeland, Canada, and giving back to the country that gave him his life is critical to who he is as a person.”

In a video of the speech, posted to The Hollywood Reporter’s Twitter account, Lively continued to talk about Reynolds’ character. “... A look in those parents eyes when someone shows up for their kid the way he does — the way he quietly and invisibly does all the time,” she said of her husband, before talking about “the DNA of who [Reynolds] is.” She explained, “And that DNA is distinctly Canadian... I see Canada love this man as it should, so damn well.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

At the event, Reynolds walked the carpet on his own, but he did open up about his family life to Entertainment Tonight, specifically baby number four on the way. “We're very excited. You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it,” Reynolds explained.

When asked about growing his family of five to a family of six, he added, “Yeah, it's gonna be nuts! But we're very excited.” His three children — James, Inez, and Betty — are also apparently ready for a new sibling. “Oh yeah, they're in. They love it,” he said.

Although Lively and Reynolds typically opt to troll each other with their public appearances (and social media posts), this earnest appearance was a refreshing change of pace for the long-time couple... even if Lively did jokingly call Reynolds’ mom a “hussy” in her speech. Hey, a funny speech is a good speech, right?