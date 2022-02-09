Netflix's The Adam Project Has Such A Stacked Cast

Your next favorite sci-fi action flick is about to warp its way onto Netflix. The Adam Project is one of the streamer’s biggest, most star-studded releases of 2022, with a time-jumping story and a cast stacked with A-list talent. To prepare for your adventure through time, here’s everything to know about Netflix’s The Adam Project, including its release date and a first look at the movie.

The Adam Project is a comfortable genre for star Ryan Reynolds: an action-packed thriller with a snarky hero at its center. Reynolds stars as Adam Reed, a warrior from 2050 who travels back in time to 2022 in search of his true love, Laura (Zoe Saldana). While in the past, Adam finds an unlikely companion in his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell). The two Adams learn valuable lessons in their time together, particularly in regards to their feelings toward their father (Mark Ruffalo), whose passing in 2021 is still fresh for young Adam but has festered into a source of resentment for the older Adam.

As you can probably glean from that description, The Adam Project is going to pack an emotional punch along with all its actual punches. And you won’t even have to leave your couch to check out the major movie when it drops on Netflix.

The Adam Project Release Date

Netflix

No need to build a time machine, because The Adam Project will be here before you know it. The new movie will premiere on Netflix on March 11.

The Adam Project Cast

Netflix

The movie’s cast is filled with A-list actors who all have tons of action-movie pedigree. Reynolds, Saldana, and Ruffalo have all famously starred in blockbuster sci-fi action flicks previously, and the cast also includes Jennifer Garner as Adam’s mother. Yes, 13 Going on 30 fans, that means Ruffalo and Garner are playing a couple in this movie — Jenna and Matty forever!

The only Adam Project star without an endless IMDb page is newcomer Walker Scobell, who plays young Adam. This is Scobell’s first role, and according to Vanity Fair, a big part of his casting was the fact that he’s a superfan of Reynolds and can quote both of his Deadpool movies in entirety from memory. Reynolds himself shared a video of Scobell reciting one of Deadpool’s expletive-laden monologues as proof.

The Adam Project Trailer

A full trailer for The Adam Project is expected to drop soon given the movie’s fast-approaching release date. Get ready for an adventure through time when The Adam Project arrives on Netflix on March 11.