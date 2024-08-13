Blake Lively has been blooming on red carpets, promoting her latest movie, It Ends With Us. The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel stars the 36-year-old actor as flower shop owner Lily Bloom, and Lively definitely got the floral memo.

Along with donning gowns that blossom at various premieres around the globe, Lively also unveiled some floral-inspired cocktails for the film, featuring her drink brand Betty Buzz. These concoctions — the Blooming Betty, Tom Colleens (with husband Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation gin, of course), Ryle You Wait, and non-alcoholic It Ends With Buzz — were all served at the It Ends With Us after party on Aug. 6.

As a fan of Lively’s sparkling sodas, I wanted to try a couple of these IEWU drinks at home to see whether they’re worth mixing together. Below, you’ll find my honest reviews of the Blooming Betty and It Ends With Buzz cocktails.

A Breakdown Of The It Ends With Us-Inspired Blooming Betty

The first drink I tried was Betty Buzz’s take on a spicy margarita, the Blooming Betty. To mix this cocktail up at home, you need the following ingredients:

1/2 bottle of Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime

1.5 ounce of tequila

0.5 ounce of honey

Tajin rim

Edible floral garnish

Start by creating the Tajin rim on your glass. I used some of the honey as a glue to make sure the Tajin stuck, but you can also use water, lime juice, or simple syrup.

Then, it’s time to add in the Sparkling Lemon Lime, your tequila of choice, and stir in the honey. I didn’t have an edible floral garnish, but that extra Insta-worthy touch gives the cocktail its nod to Lively’s character.

Betty Buzz

It’s Giving... Betty Basic

Overall, this tastes like your everyday spicy margarita — and that’s not a bad thing. It’s literally sparkling lemon lime soda and tequila, with a bit of honey and Tajin to give it that sweet and spicy kick.

If you’re looking for a quick marg to enjoy during girls’ night, this is an easy recipe to try.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

A Breakdown Of The Non-Alcoholic It Ends With Buzz Drink

For my second go, I wanted to try the It Ends with Us mocktail — the It Ends With Buzz — which features the following ingredients:

1/3 bottle of Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime

1/3 bottle of Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda

1 ounce lavender mint simple syrup

1 squeeze of grapefruit juice

Mint leaves to garnish

Though this doesn’t require any liquor, it proved to be much harder to make. Seriously, where can one find lavender mint simple syrup? I was at a loss, so I boiled water and sugar together before steeping some peppermint and lavender tea bags I happened to have at home until I got all the flavor I could from them. (If you have some dried lavender and fresh mint, you can also make homemade simple syrup with those as well.)

Once you have your syrup, mix it into a glass with your Sparkling Lemon Lime and Meyer Lemon Club Soda (Taylor Swift’s go-to Betty Buzz flavor). Squeeze in a bit of grapefruit juice, and enjoy.

Betty Buzz

Mocktail Me More

This drink’s much more interesting flavor-wise than the Blooming Betty, yet still very light and airy. Depending on how much grapefruit juice you can get, it’ll either be very citrusy with the two lemon sodas or a nice balance with the lavender and mint. Once you find that balance, it’s delightful.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Apart from being made with Lively’s brand and a floral garnish or two, I wouldn’t necessarily call them It Ends With Us-inspired. But if you and your besties want to pre-game the movie with a few simple and pretty drinks, these aren’t bad ways to do it.