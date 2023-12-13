Blake Lively is doing the most, and in all the best ways. When she’s not busy setting the gold standard at the Met Gala, she’s supporting her fellow powerful women, sometimes with the help of one of her own creations. Case in point, when she showed up alongside bestie Taylor Swift at one of Travis Kelce’s games earlier this season with Betty Buzz and Betty Booze at the ready in the Kansas City Chiefs star’s suite.

Since Swift has become somewhat of a staple at Kelce’s events, all eyes have been on her NFL wardrobe, her food selections, and her drinks of choice. For the latter, Lively once hooked Swift and the rest of their crew (including Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Brittany Mahomes) up with a selection of her sparkling sodas and cocktails; Reynolds reportedly drank a can of Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, while Mrs. Mahomes mixed some Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime into her beverage. As for the “Karma” crooner, Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda was added to the mix.

Since we’re always down to try all the things the Grammy winner swears by (ex. date night spots, holiday cookie recipes, workout routines), we finally took the plunge into the canned and bottled beverages founded by her beloved BFF. Below, you’ll find six Elite Daily editors and writers’ honest reviews of Lively’s Betty Buzz (non-alcoholic) and Betty Booze (alcoholic). Which one reigns supreme?

Betty Buzz

Sarah Ellis, Senior Entertainment & Dating Editor

First impression: I’ve been wanting to try Betty Buzz ever since Blake Lively announced the brand back in 2021. Is there anything she can’t do? I love attempting to make my own cocktails, but I’m by no means a mixologist — and I loved Betty Buzz’s clever marketing in tandem with Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin brand.

I tried:

Betty Buzz: Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime

Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime Betty Booze: Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry

My favorite Betty Buzz flavor: Sparkling Lemon Lime — I tasted all the Betty Buzz flavors along with two friends, and we all agreed this one was the perfect balance of slight sweetness and real fruit flavor. It’s drinkable on its own if you want a refreshing non-alc beverage, or it would be great paired with a liquor of your choice (I’d pick gin).

My favorite Betty Booze flavor: Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry, which surprised me. I’m not normally a bourbon girl, but this is such a delightful seasonal drink. It immediately makes me think of crisp fall mornings or nights curling up under a blanket in front of the fireplace. The sour cherry flavor shines through just enough to give it a bit of a kick.

Betty Buzz vs. Betty Booze: I think I prefer Betty Buzz, just because there’s more you can do with it. The flavors can be enjoyed alone as afternoon pick-me-ups during the workday, or paired with alcohol when you’re off the clock. I love that I can whip up a cocktail easily without having to think much about which mixers and ingredients to add.

Overall thoughts: Sparkling Lemon Lime, Ginger Beer, and Sparkling Grapefruit are absolutely coming with me to my next party, so my friends can all make whatever bevs they want with them.

Hannah Kerns, Staff Writer

First impression: I only knew of Betty Buzz as a collection of mixers, which sounded great but a little out of my price range since you have to pair it with other drinks, so I was really excited to try the Betty Booze collection to see how it stacked up against other seltzers.

I tried:

Betty Buzz: Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime

Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime Betty Booze: Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry

My favorite Betty Buzz flavor: My favorite Betty Buzz flavor was shockingly Sparkling Grapefruit. I typically shy away from grapefruit flavors since they tend to be bitter, so this was a nice surprise. It was refreshing with a hint of grapefruit and a lot of fizz, perfect for a pink mixed drink.

My favorite Betty Booze flavor: Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry was my favorite flavor by far — maybe because I was again surprised by it. It tasted more like a ginger beer with notes of apple and bourbon, so it was light and refreshing. Usually with seltzers in cans, I don’t bother to pour the drinks into a glass with ice, but this one seemed to call for that. I poured out two cans among my friends and me, and we all agreed that it was a great go-to for a casual drink that’s genuinely tasty.

Betty Buzz vs. Betty Booze: I preferred Betty Buzz. Overall, the flavors stuck out to me as more memorable. In particular, Sparkling Grapefruit and Sparkling Lemon Lime seemed like they’d pair nicely with any liquor — but they’re just as great by themselves.

Overall thoughts: I officially get the hype surrounding Betty Buzz and Betty Booze now. When it comes to celebrity liquor brands, I’m never quite sure what to expect (even if that celebrity is an icon with perfect hair). This whole taste-test was a pleasant surprise and proof that a lot of TLC went into making this brand as delicious as possible. It isn’t beyond me that my two favorites were two flavors I normally would never try. The brand did a great job of marketing these flavors. Otherwise, I never would have gone for a bourbon drink in a can.

Kaitlin Cubria, Deputy Experiences & Style Editor

First impression: My first experience with Betty Buzz and Betty Booze (apart from seeing it on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Instagrams) was at a Friendsgiving happy hour event at the BDG office. I thought to myself, “How cute are these? The colorful bottles and cans really stood out among the surrounding turkey and mashed potatoes.

Betty Booze

I tried:

Betty Buzz: Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit

Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit Betty Booze: Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry

My favorite Betty Buzz flavor: Unsurprisingly, Ginger Beer was No. 1 in my book. I’m usually a ginger beer gal, so I had high expectations. The initial smell didn’t appeal to me, but that first sip changed the game. It was familiar and comforting — like a warm hug, even from a cold beverage.

My favorite Betty Booze flavor: I can’t even begin to tell you how surprised I was to find that Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso was my favorite flavor. As a rule, tequila and I don’t usually agree with each other because it burns my throat. This one, however, goes down incredibly easy; the hint of lime was just low-key enough to be flavorful but not overpowering.

Betty Buzz vs. Betty Booze: Side by side, I’d choose the Betty Boozes over the Betty Buzzes. I was weary about the Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade given its tequila-heavy scent, but the vanilla end notes were tasty, so it helped tip the scales in the Booze flavors’ favor.

Overall thoughts: I’m no liquor connoisseur, but I’d still recommend these selections to a friend, especially if they’re just dipping their toes in the RTD cocktail game.

Dylan Kickham, Associate Entertainment Editor

First impression: The Betty Buzz glass bottles are so cute. They have such an old-timey saloon vibe.

I tried:

Betty Buzz: Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit

Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit Betty Booze: Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry

My favorite Betty Buzz flavor: Ginger Beer. I’m a little surprised, because I thought I’d probably like the Meyer Lemon Club Soda best, but it wound up tasting a bit too much like the plain Tonic Water to me. The Ginger Beer had a totally refreshing kick and definitely stood out as the most flavorful option.

My favorite Betty Booze flavor: The Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry. I will say, the two tequila flavors were nice and refreshing, but the sparkling bourbon was just so rich in flavor and even though it’s a cold drink, it has that cozy quality of making you feel warm inside.

Betty Buzz vs. Betty Booze: The Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry was definitely my favorite of the bunch.

Overall thoughts: The Betty Booze cocktails feel like a step up from other canned cocktails — you can really taste all of the flavors crisply. Some of the Betty Buzz seltzers aren’t quite as flavorful, but they also aren’t all meant to be, it seems. I would recommend the ginger beer as a great non-alcoholic option for anyone who needs a zesty pick-me-up.

Rachel Chapman, Staff Writer

First impression: I was excited to try these, especially after seeing everyone drinking Betty Buzz and Betty Booze at the Chiefs game against the New York Jets. The Betty Booze cans are perfect for bringing to a party, and you can really see the natural ingredients in the Betty Buzz glass bottles.

I tried:

Betty Buzz: Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime

Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime Betty Booze: Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry

My favorite Betty Buzz flavor: Ginger Beer. Most of the Betty Buzz flavors were underwhelming, which makes sense since they’re meant to be mixers that you can also enjoy on their own. However, I’m a big Ginger Beer fan on its own and liked Betty Buzz’s version.

My favorite Betty Booze flavor: Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry. It was a toss-up between the bourbon and Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, but I’m a sucker for ginger. The super flavorful Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry won me over with how spicy it is without being too intense. It’s perfect for fall.

Betty Buzz vs. Betty Booze: I much prefer the Betty Booze over the Betty Buzz if I’m just drinking it as is. The flavors were all delicious and fresh, which is hard to achieve with a canned cocktail.

Overall thoughts: I was pleasantly surprised by the Betty Booze cocktails. I’m not much of a drinker, but I’ll definitely be opting for Betty Booze the next time I’m asked to bring something to a party. I did try to mix together what fans believe was the mysterious red drink Taylor Swift was enjoying at the Chiefs game — a Dirty Shirley with the Betty Booze Meyer Lemon Club Soda and grenadine. It wasn’t as flavorful as I normally would like for a Shirley Temple, but it was still a refreshing sip.

Lara Walsh, Associate Experiences Editor

First impression: I’m a big fan of RTD cocktails and seltzers, especially at games, concerts, and during summer. I was especially interested in Betty Booze (especially when I saw Taylor Swift is a fan) and wanted to see how the cocktails stack up against my current faves.

Betty Buzz

I tried:

Betty Buzz: Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit

Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit Betty Booze: Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry

My favorite Betty Buzz flavor: I loved the Sparkling Grapefruit, but the Ginger Beer was a close second for me. I love anything grapefruit-flavored, and I felt like this one was just the right amount of sweetness and perfect with the tequila I paired it with.

My favorite Betty Booze flavor: Surprisingly, I liked the Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry. I’m usually more of a tequila or vodka girl, but I thought the flavors of the cocktail — with the apple, ginger, and sour cherry — were more pronounced and tasted as close to a cocktail that I’d get at a bar as possible. I also liked Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, which almost tasted like it had notes of vanilla in it. My friend said it kind of had lemon cream soda vibes, which I definitely tasted.

Betty Buzz vs. Betty Booze: I preferred Betty Buzz, but I’m also pretty picky about cocktails being too sweet. I’ll usually do a more spirit-forward drink like tequila or vodka with soda water and squeeze of lime juice when I’m out at bars, but I’d definitely order the Sparkling Grapefruit if it was an option when I go out.

Overall thoughts: I’ll definitely be stocking up on Betty Booze for my next house party/pregame for a GNO. It took minimal effort to make a mixed drink that tasted good, refreshing, and was easy to drink.