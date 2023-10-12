The NFL has already found its MVP for the season — Taylor Swift. From football fans to Swifties, everyone is talking about Swift and her rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce. The “...Ready For It?” singer has been showing up to a few of his games, and doing it in style. Would you expect anything less from the fashion icon known for “that red lip classic thing” that everyone likes? So, taking inspo from Taylor Swift’s outfits, here’s what to wear to watch football at home or at a game.

With some time off from her Eras Tour schedule, Swift has been able to cheer on Kelce from VIP suites at both his Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 games. And at each event, she’s totally slayed the blokette style of sporty elements with girly details like a bejeweled moment. At the same time, fans have become obsessed with Swift’s football style because of how normal and attainable it is. Sure, the brands Swift shops at match her luxe lifestyle, but you most likely have a white tank top and pair of denim shorts in your closet right now, which means you’re one step closer to have a dupe ‘fit to wear.

All you need to complete your Swift-inspired look is to throw on her signature red lipstick, add in some football apparel, and wear your favorite jewelry. Of course, you could also build a OOTD from scratch. To help you find an outfit to wear to your next football game, here are some budget-friendly ideas inspired by actual items Taylor Swift has worn at the Chiefs games.

A Dupe For Taylor Swift’s Kansas City Chiefs Outfit

Jason Hanna/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For both new and diehard fans of Kansas City, you’ll want to replicate Swift’s outfit from the Chiefs versus the Chicago Bears game. Seated next to Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, Swift wore team colors red, white, and gold throughout her look. The main character of her outfit was the vintage Chiefs windbreaker from New Era Cap, which you can find dupes of on the NFL’s official merch site or Fanatics. While they may not be an exact match with the color blocking, you’ll be fine as long as you stick to red or white.

Underneath the jacket, Swift kept it delicate with a cropped white tank featuring buttons down the middle and distressed denim shorts. While low-rise may be in right now, Swift is a fan of the high-waist look and it suits her long legs all too well. To bring in some golden elements, Swift accessorized her ‘fit with crescent earrings, a gold choker, and a tan corduroy cap. She also kept it sporty with some white and red New Balance sneakers.

It’s so simple to recreate this look with items in your budget. You could even color-coordinate with your team by finding a different windbreaker, opting for silver jewelry, or going with a tank in a more appropriate shade.

A Taylor Swift Outfit Dupe For A Reputation-Inspired Look

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift has been alternating between blue and black ‘fits recently, which fans believe are easter eggs to both 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and reputation (Taylor’s Version). For the Oct. 1 Kansas City Chiefs game, Swift went full reputation mode in a black long-sleeved top tucked into light-wash denim shorts with crystal details. She paired the simple yet chic ‘fit with a leather jacket and Christian Louboutin boots. While heeled boots may not be as comfortable as New Balance sneakers for most people, Swift has become accustomed to dancing around in Louboutin shoes during her entire Eras Tour set.

To complete the look, Swift wore her bright red lipstick with a “cat eye sharp enough to kill a man” (or intimidate the rival team). She also sported layered gold necklaces with tiny gold hoops. The outfit is a perfect choice for anyone looking to stun without being too over-the-top.