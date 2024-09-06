Football season is here. That means — sorry, not sorry to all the dads, Brads, and Chads — that Taylor Swift’s WAG era has returned as well.

To celebrate boyfriend Travis Kelce’s first Kansas City Chiefs game, the “So High School” singer arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5, in (denim) style. Swift’s rookie season last year was giving very cutesy, very demure thanks to vintage sweatshirts and pleated skirts. This time around, however, she went full throttle into bombshell territory with a Versace denim corset, denim shorts, and over-the-knee red boots.

Swift really made an entrance with fans online loving her “hot” style while searching for Easter eggs and clues for her next album drop. Swifties quickly noticed the thigh high boots resembled the Christian Louboutin shoes she wore in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video and the Canadian tuxedo matched her MTV Video Music Awards after-party look in 2023.

Fans have been speculating that Swift might make a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement at the 2024 VMAs on Wednesday, Sept. 11, but her Chiefs ‘fit also paid homage to a very special date night with Kelce.

Taylor Wore A Corset To Her First Public Date With Travis

The denim corset Swift wore to the Thursday night game is the same style as the Versace Medusa Corset Top she wore in NYC with Kelce in October 2023. That was the same night the two really hard-launched their relationship by making a cameo on Saturday Night Live after grabbing dinner at Nobu.

Jon Robichaud/UPI/Shutterstock

Swifties wanting to get their hands on the same corset as the Tortured Poets Department singer will need to splurge quite a bit. The (sold out) denim Medusa Bustier retails for $1,325. If you don’t have that kind of money after buying Eras Tour tickets, here are dupes of Taylor Swift’s denim corset so you can dress in style this football season:

Channel Reputation With This Black Dupe

The denim of Swift’s outfit may not have been the Reputation Easter egg fans noticed, but add a bit of that “I Did Something Bad” energy to your look with this corset top from Forever 21. The black cropped cami fits the album color and aesthetic, and has a denim bustier in the front to look just like her football ‘fit.

Pair this with darker wash jeans and you have a Rep-coded OOTD for game night.

Choose Your Wash With These Amazon Dupes

From the straps to the lined bodice, this Amazon denim vest is an almost perfect dupe for Swift’s Kansas City Chiefs ‘fit. It’s also well-liked with one reviewer saying they “would definitely buy again in [a] different color,” and you can too.

It comes in the light blue shade pictured above as well as a traditional denim blue, dark navy, and black. You’ve got options.

Never Go Out Of Style With This Denim Tank

Even though Swift’s corset is more of a bustier-style with a V-shaped bottom, this Express denim top is a great alternative. The cropped tank provides a little more coverage that will pair nicely with your fave jeans or pleated mini skirt. This would even look great over a demure white dress for the Sabrina Carpenter garden girl aesthetic.

Twin With Miss Americana In This Revolve Top

The straps may not be as thin as Tay’s, but this Revolve denim top is almost identical. Just throw on some thigh high boots, wear matching denim shorts, and carry around a black purse for a Swift-approved OOTD. You could even wear the exact same shorts that Swift does — aka the GRLFRND Whitney Mid Rise Mom Short also from Revolve.

Be Very Mindful With This Budget-Friendly Corset Top

Swift may have paid over $1,000 for her corset top, but you can get something similar for the price of two lattes at your fave coffee shop. This corset denim tank from Shein is a perfect dupe for the budget-conscious college student. You can even find matching shorts and red boots, all under $30.

All that’s left to do is sweep your bangs to the style, like Swift, and you’re ready to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs all fall long.

Support Yourself With This Denim Bustier

Just like Swift’s squad, you sometimes need a little extra support. In that case, get yourself this Push-Up Sleeveless Jeans Corset Crop from Target. The style may be slightly different, but the gorgeous denim look is just the same. The straps on this are also adjustable or can be removed if you’d rather go for that vibe.

Pick Your Fave Taylor Swift Era With This Corset Top

Swift’s denim bustier may have been one color and slightly darker, but this corset from PrettyLittleThing has so much potential for cute ‘fits. The two tones make it easier for you to find a matching pair of jeans or shorts to wear with it. Plus, this style comes in five different shades, so if you like it, stock up.

The yellow is ideal for when your fave album is Fearless, but there’s also a red for listening to “All Too Well” this autumn. Even the stone color gives off a very evermore vibe, and that album always needs more love.