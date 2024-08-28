Sabrina, Shawn, & Camila Are All Performing At The VMAs

The stage has been set for this year’s VMAs to be full of drama. Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello will all be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11, and this reunion couldn’t be coming at a better time.

On Aug. 23, Carpenter released her album Short n' Sweet. Her songs “Coincidence,” “Taste,” and “Sharpest Tool” dropped plenty of hints about a love triangle — and fans think Mendes and Cabello were involved in the sitch. As one person put it on X, formerly called Twitter, “shawn camila & sabrina all performing at the vmas oh pop culture is back.”

A little background: Mendes and Cabello dated for over two years, from July 2019 to November 2021. Then, in March 2023, Mendes and Carpenter were spotted hanging out together, and sources at the time said they were “seeing each other.” One month later, however, Mendes reunited with Cabello at Coachella — and videos showed them getting *very* close.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For those listening to Carpenter’s new album, this timeline might sound familiar. Quite a few songs hint at a former fling getting back together with an ex. “Coincidence” more explicitly details getting involved with someone who is on-again, off-again with an ex. The lyrics go: “Now shе's sendin' you some pictures wеarin' less and less / Tryna turn the past into the present tense, huh.” Carpenter also sings, “Damn it, she looks kinda like the girl you outgrew / Least that's what you said.”

“Taste” is seemingly about the same scenario. “I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you,” Carpenter sings. “Sharpest Tool” also references someone going back to a previous relationship and being shady about it. The lyrics read, “We never talk about how you / Found God at your ex's house, always / Made sure that the phone was face-down.”

But those aren’t the only live performances scheduled at the awards show. Other big names include Katy Perry, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Lisa, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Benson Boone, LL Cool J, Anitta, and Karol G.