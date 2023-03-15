Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter haven’t confirmed anything yet, but clues that they could be an item are starting to stack up. ICYMI, romance rumors started in February when a DeuxMoi tipster claimed that Mendes and Carpenter were spotted on a date at Horses, a restaurant in Los Angeles. At the time, the eyewitness claimed Mendes and Carpenter seemed “verrry comfortable” together while “clearly on a date.” So, are they together-together? Without confirmation, there’s no way to know for sure, but here’s everything to know about the maybe-couple so far.

Sources Have Chimed In

On March 13, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together. Shawn is happy."

This claim puts a stop to the rumors that Mendes was dating his 51-year-old chiropractor Dr. Jocelyn Miranda. "He was never dating Dr. Jocelyn Miranda and it has never been romantic between them," the source added.

They Were Photographed Together In LA

On Feb. 27, amid romance rumors, Mendes and Carpenter were spotted running errands together in Los Angeles, per Page Six.

They Reportedly Left Miley Cyrus’ Album Party Together

Carpenter and Mendes were both at Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation release party on March 9. According to E!, the pair was photographed leaving the celebration, which was held at the Gucci store, together. They also attended the same Oscars after-party, hosted by Vanity Fair although there are no reports on their interactions at the event.

Shawn Mendes’ Green Necklace

Mendes sported a green necklace at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, which fans think looks a lot (like, a lot) like Carpenter’s birthstone. Coincidence? Maybe, but Carpenter’s birthday is May 11, making her birthstone an emerald. According to Us Weekly, Mendes’ green stone necklace probably came from David Yurman, and the piece is malachite (not emerald). Still, the color bears a striking resemblance to emerald.