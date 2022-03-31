Fans Think Shawn Mendes’ New Song Is About Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes may have just dropped his most emotional song yet. Seriously, before you listen go grab some tissues because “When You’re Gone” is a tear-jerker. He dropped the track on March 31, and the lyrics explore the feeling of realizing you’re drifting away from the person you love most.

Considering Mendes rbroke up with Camila Cabello in November, it’s not surprising that some fans think their relationship inspired “When You’re Gone.” Mendes co-wrote the song with Jonah Shy and Scott Harris, so it’s not far-fetched to think there’s some real experiences imbued in the lyrics.

The star begins the track with the most heartbreaking line: “You never know how good you have it until you're starin' at a picture of the only girl that matters.” Then, during the pre-chorus, he sings about trying to come to terms with a relationship not working out but finding it hard to accept it. “I know what we're supposed to do,” he continues. “It's hard for me to let go of you, so I'm just tryna hold on.”

The chorus dives deeper into the fear of losing that other person. “I don't wanna know what it's like when you're gone for good/ You're slipping through my fingertips a little bit, by a little bit,” Mendes sings. “I didn't know that loving you was the happiest I've ever been.”

“When You’re Gone” is Mendes’ first single since he dropped “It’ll Be Okay” on Dec. 1. At the time, fans also believed the song was also about his split with Cabello, especially since it arrived just days after their breakup announcement on Nov. 17.

Mendes opened up about their breakup for the first time in a March 18 Instagram video. “When you’re breaking up with someone and you think it’s the right thing. You don’t realize all the sh*t that comes after it,” Mendes said while teasing new music, which he revealed would touch on the subject of heartbreak.

While Mendes and Cabello are no longer together, they appear to still be friends. After Mendes promoted his new song on Instagram, his ex reportedly liked his post, hinting they’re on good terms.

After hearing “When You’re Gone” and “It’ll Be Okay,” I’m totally not prepared to hear what else Mendes has been cooking up in the studio.