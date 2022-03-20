Shawn Got So Real About His Breakup With Camila In An Emotional IG Video

Four months after Shawn Mendes and his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello announced their breakup, Mendes opened up about the struggles of his new single life in an emotional Instagram video on Friday, March 18. The clip features the 23-year-old Canadian singer reflecting on the low points he’s felt being on his own after splitting up with his former girlfriend, and it appears to tease a new song all about the topic. Shawn Mendes’ Instagram video about his Camila Cabello breakup is definitely the realest he’s been about the split since it happened.

Mendes has finally broke the silence about life after his breakup with Cabello exactly four months after the exes shared they were going separate ways. Of course, Mendes and Cabello called it quits on November 17, 2021, announcing the shocking split in a joint statement on Instagram Stories. Neither singer cited a specific reason for splitting up, so fans have been waiting for Mendes to open up about what happened. In a new video posted to Mendes’ Instagram on Friday, March 18, the singer got into his personal struggles in the aftermath of the breakup while discussing the new music it’s inspired.

While sitting at a piano, Mendes explained how his new lyrics are all inspired by his personal experience with heartbreak. "You don't realize when you're breaking up with someone … all the sh*t that comes after it," Mendes said. Mendes then continued on to share how the breakup left him struggling to figure out who to depend on when facing challenges in his own life, specifically his anxiety, which he has been open about struggling with often in the past: “Who do I call when I’m in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f*cking on the edge?”

Mendes wrapped up the video by sharing a painful realization he’s dealing with after the breakup, saying, “I am actually on my own and I hate that, you know? That’s my reality.”

Cabello has also spoken about her breakup with Mendes during a March 3 interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe while discussing her album, Familia, which dropped the same day. “My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life,” Cabello said. “Those years that we were dating... even while I was writing this album, and even still now — my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?’”

With Mendes finally breaking his silence about his split with Cabello, it looks like the two singers are both drawing inspiration from their former relationship for their music, even if it is painful.