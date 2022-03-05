Camila Finally Broke Her Silence On Breaking Up With Shawn Nearly 4 Months Later

After months of not speaking about her public breakup with Shawn Mendes at the end of 2021, Camila Cabello finally seems ready to talk. During a March 3 interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, Cabello broke her silence on her split from Mendes while discussing her upcoming album Familia. The same day, she dropped a new single featuring Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam,” which fans think references the buzzy breakup. So while Camila Cabello’s quotes about breaking up with Shawn Mendes came several months after the announcement, they are all too timely in connection with the new single.

The singer’s recent comments mark the first time she’s publicly talked about the breakup since she and Mendes confirmed their split in a joint statement in November 2021. Towards the middle of the interview, Lowe asked Cabello how she and Mendes managed to live a private life amongst their fame. “My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life,” Cabello said. “Those years that we were dating... even while I was writing this album, and even still now — my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?’ And apart from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career.”

Cabello went on to say that her main intention behind Familia was getting to a place where she felt she could talk about “the icky things” in life. “This album literally was a tool of me becoming a more well-rounded person and acquiring intimacy with my collaborators,” she said. “How can I talk about the icky things that I haven’t talked about with anybody and then get it to a place where these people, because they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I totally relate,’ can validate my own experience?”

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She explained that while her and Mendes were together, her focus was on how she could be in a healthy and happy relationship. Even out of a relationship, Cabello aims to make each moment count. “Even now, while I’m in promo mode — honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the f*cking point? I think as I get older, the priorities shift,” she continued. “And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s okay.”

Although she does make references in “Bam Bam” that some think may pertain to her relationship with Mendes, she said the song has a bigger message. “I love Shawn. There is literally nothing but love for him and this song is mostly just about, ‘OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life.’ Hopefully (the song) will help you be like ‘it is that way now but things always take crazy turns.’”

Cabello's new album Familia will release on April 8.